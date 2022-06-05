SES vs SUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 Match

The South East Stars (SES) will take on the Sunrisers (SUN) in a Group B English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 fixture at Woodbridge Road in Guildford on Sunday.

The South East Stars have been in good form in the English Women’s T20 Cup 2022. With four wins and one loss, they are currently second in the Group B points table. Sunrisers, meanwhile, are reeling at the bottom of the standings. They will be looking to end their campaign on a high after losing five on the bounce.

SES vs SUN Probable Playing 11 today

South East Stars: Bryony Smith (c), Aylish Cranstone, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Phoebe Franklin, Kalea Moore, Kira Chathli (wk), Alexa Stonehouse, Freya Davies, Danielle Gregory.

Sunrisers: Mady Villiers, Grace Scrivens, Naomi Dattani, Keily Castle (c), Mia Rogers, Amara Carr (wk), Joanne Gardner, Gayatri Gole, Scarlett Hughes, Florence Miller, Abtaha Maqsood.

Match Details

SES vs SUN, Group B, Women’s T20 Cup 2022

Date & Time: June 5th 2022, 7 PM IST

Venue: Woodbridge Road, Guildford

Pitch Report

The track at Woodbridge Road in Guildford is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But while the pacers could find some movement with the new-ball, the spinners will also come into play as the match progresses.

Today’s SES vs SUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Scarlett Hughes has taken two catches and affected seven stumpings in the English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 so far. She can also chip in with the bat.

Story continues below ad

Batter

Naomi Dattani has effectively contributed with both the bat and ball. She has accumulated 146 runs and taken four wickets.

All-rounders

Grace Scrivens has been one of the Sunrisers' best players this season. She has picked up six wickets and amassed 131 runs.

Bryony Smith has been in top form with both the bat and ball, scoring 99 runs in addition to taking five wickets.

Bowler

Kalea Moore has bowled seven overs in the English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 so far, scalping four wickets in the process. She has also smashed 97 runs in four innings.

Top 5 best players to pick in SES vs SUN Dream11 Prediction Team

Grace Scrivens (SUN): 371 points

Naomi Dattani (SUN): 337 points

Aylish Cranstone (SES): 295 points

Kalea Moore (SES): 284 points

Bryony Smith (SES): 280 points

Important stats for SES vs SUN Dream11 Prediction Team

Story continues below ad

Bryony Smith: 99 runs & 5 wickets

Aylish Cranstone: 203 runs

Kalea Moore: 97 runs & 4 wickets

Naomi Dattani: 146 runs & 4 wickets

Grace Scrivens: 131 runs & 6 wickets

SES vs SUN Dream11 Prediction (English Women’s T20 Cup 2022)

Dream11 Team for South East Stars vs Sunrisers - English Women’s T20 Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Scarlett Hughes, Aylish Cranstone, Naomi Dattani, Sophia Dunkley, Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Joanne Gardner, Grace Scrivens, Freya Davies, Keily Castle, Kalea Moore.

Captain: Bryony Smith. Vice-captain: Grace Scrivens.

Dream11 Team for South East Stars vs Sunrisers - English Women’s T20 Cup 2022.

Story continues below ad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Scarlett Hughes, Aylish Cranstone, Naomi Dattani, Sophia Dunkley, Bryony Smith, Mady Villiers, Alice Capsey, Grace Scrivens, Freya Davies, Keily Castle, Kalea Moore.

Captain: Sophia Dunkley. Vice-captain: Naomi Dattani.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far