SES vs SV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Charlotte Edwards Cup (English Women's Regional T20) Match - July 10, 2021

The South East Stars will take on the Southern Vipers in a Group A fixture of the English Women's Regional T20 at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Saturday.

The South East Stars have had a great start to their English Women's Regional T20 campaign, winning their first two matches against the Lightning and Central Sparks respectively. They are currently atop the standings with four points from two matches. The South East Stars defeated the Central Sparks by five wickets in their most recent game.

Much like the South East Stars, the Southern Vipers have also won both their English Women's Regional T20 fixtures thus far. They thumped the Central Sparks by eight wickets in the first match and followed that up with a 46-run victory over the Lightning. The Southern Vipers are second in the points table, owing to the South East Stars having a better net run rate.

With both teams eager to extend their winning momentum, we are in for a thrilling English Women's Regional T20 contest at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Saturday.

Squads to choose from:

South East Stars

Maxine Blythin, Aylish Cranstone, Phoebe Franklin, Susie Rowe, Kirstie White, Bryony Smith, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Chloe Brewer, Alice Capsey, Amy Gordon, Hannah Jones, Rhianna Southby, Tash Farrant, Megan Belt, Grace Gibbs, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies, Kira Chathli, Emma Jones, Kalea Moore, Alexa Stonehouse

Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Ella Chandler, Alice Monaghan, Charlotte Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Danni Wyatt, Ariana Dowse, Carla Rudd, Cassidy McCarthy, Lauren Bell, Tara Norris, Providence Cowdrill, Georgia Elwiss

Predicted Playing XIs

South East Stars

Bryony Smith (c), Aylish Cranstone, Alice Capsey, Phoebe Franklin, Grace Gibbs, Susie Rowe, Kira Chathli (wk), Emma Jones, Kalea Moore, Alexa Stonehouse, Danielle Gregory

Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams (c), Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Paige Scholfield, Emily Windsor, Charlotte Dean, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd (wk), Lauren Bell, Charlotte Taylor

Match Details

Match: South East Stars vs Southern Vipers, 11th Match, English Women's Regional T20

Venue: St Lawrence, Canterbury

Date and Time: 10th July, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury is a balanced one which offers assistance to both the bowlers and batters. On the bowling front, the spinners, in particular, can expect a good amount of turn off the surface. The batters need to stay some time in the middle before shifting gears, with wickets in hand being key. The average first innings score at the venue is 120 runs.

English Women's Regional T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SES vs SV)

SES vs SV Dream11 Tips - English Women's Regional T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Chathli, D Wyatt, G Adams, P Franklin, G Elwiss, B Smith, C Dean, A Capsey, G Gibbs, T Norris, K Moore

Captain: B Smith, Vice-Captain: C Dean

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Chathli, D Wyatt, M Bouchier, G Adams, G Elwiss, B Smith, C Dean, A Capsey, G Gibbs, T Norris, K Moore

Captain: G Elwiss, Vice-Captain: T Norris

