SES vs SV Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's English Women’s Regional T20 match - July 10th, 2021

South East Stars will lock horns against the Southern Vipers at the Kent County Ground in Beckenham for the eleventh match of the English Women’s Regional T20 Competition.

The Southern Vipers top the table with 10 points while the South East Stars are in second place with 9 points. The winner of the clash will be sitting pretty at the top of the table. This will be the first time both teams face each other in the tournament.

On that note, let’s look at three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the clash between South East Stars and Southern Vipers of the English Women’s Regional T20.

#3 Charlie Dean

Charlie Dean is a right-handed batter and a right-arm off-break bowler. She represents Southern Vipers in the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup.

Dean was brilliant for the Vipers in their first game of the T20 competition. Her figures read 5/19 from 3.5 overs, which included 16 dot balls. Dean picked up a wicket and scored 28 in Vipers’ following match. She will be looking to continue her rich form in the upcoming games.

#2 Georgia Elwiss

Georgia Elwiss is an English all-rounder who plays for the Southern Vipers. She bats right-handed and bowls right-arm medium pace and functions as a batting all-rounder in the team.

Elwiss has picked up three wickets in two games so far in the English Women’s Regional T20 competition. She picked up three wickets against the Central Sparks in the first game and picked up two more against the Lightning.

Elwiss plays a vital role in the Southern Vipers squad in the English Women’s Regional T20.

#1 Bryony Smith

Bryony Smith is an English all-rounder who leads the South East Stars in the domestic circuit. She bats right-handed and bowls right-arm off-break. The all-rounder has been impressive in the ongoing English Women’s Regional T20.

Smith has been the leading wicket-taker for the South-East Stars thus far with six wickets. She picked up four scalps in the first game against the Lightning and scored a quick-fire 30 while chasing 108.

