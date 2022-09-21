SES vs SV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022, Playoff

The South East Stars (SES) will take on the Southern Vipers (SV) in the playoffs of the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 at the Kent County Cricket Ground in New Beckenham on Wednesday, September 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SES vs SV Dream11 prediction for today's English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 game.

South East Stars have been the most dominant team in the English Women's One-Day Trophy league stages so far. They've won five of their last seven games and are on a four-game winning streak. They defeated the Lightning by 112 runs in their previous game and will be heavy favorites to do so again in this one.

Meanwhile, the Southern Vipers lost their last game to the Northern Diamonds by four wickets and missed out on a place in the final, so they will give it their all in the eliminator match.

A thrilling game is expected on Wednesday, with a place in the final on the line.

SES vs SV Match Details

The playoff match of the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 will be played on Wednesday, September 21 at Kent County Cricket Ground in New Beckenham. The game is set to start at 3.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SES vs SV, English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022

Date & Time: September 21, 2022, 03.00 pm IST

Venue: Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham

Live Streaming: Fancode

SES vs SV, Pitch Report

The pitch at Grace Road in Leicester has been much more favorable to the batters compared to the bowlers. However, wickets tend to slow down as the match progresses and it becomes a little difficult to bat on in the second half.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: N/A

Matches Won by team bowling first: N/A

Average 1st innings score: 197

Average 2nd innings score: 184

SES vs SV Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

South East Stars: WWWWL

Southern Vipers: LWWWW

SES vs SV Probable Playing 11 today

South East Stars injury/team news

No injury concerns.

South East Stars Probable Playing XI :

Chloe Brewer, Kira Chathli (wk), Bryony Smith (c), Jemima Spence, Phoebe Franklin, Rhianna Southby, Madeleine Blinkhorn-jones, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory

Southern Vipers injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Southern Vipers Probable Playing XI :

Georgia Adams (c), Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Paige Scholfield, Emily Windsor, Tara Norris, Alice Monaghan, Charlotte Taylor, Finty Trussler, Chloe Hill (wk)

SES vs SV Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kira Chathli (124 runs in six matches; S.R: 79.67)

Chathli is an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well. She has amassed 124 runs at an average of 21.72 in six games.

Top Batter Pick

Georgia Adams (147 runs & 8 wickets in six matches; Average: 26.25)

Adams is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for her team in the upcoming games. She is also a decent right-arm medium fast bowler, having taken eight wickets in six games at an average of 26.25 while scoring 14 runs.

Top All-rounder Pick

Bryony Smith (219 runs & 4 wickets in three matches, Average: 58.25)

Bryony is a star all-rounder who has scored 114 runs off 102 balls with a strike rate of 11.76, including 17 fours and one six against the Lightning. She is a must-have for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Tara Norris (Nine wickets & 62 runs in six matches, Average: 19.88)

Norris was excellent with her bowling performances against the Thunder in her previous outing, scoring 12 runs and taking three wickets at an economy rate of 4.20. She could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

SES vs SV match captain and vice-captain choices

Eva Gray

She will lead the bowling attack for the South East Stars in this upcoming fixture. She has scalped nine wickets in just six games at an economy rate of 19.88. That makes her an excellent choice for captaincy.

Georgia Elwiss

She has been one of the most consistent batters for the Southern Vipers. She has scored 188 runs at an average of 37.60 in six games in the competition so far. Elwiss is expected to deliver an outstanding performance in this game, making her a good choice for your fantasy team's vice captaincy.

5 must-picks with player stats for SES vs SV Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Danielle Gregory 19 runs & four in six games Finty Trussler 2 runs & 2 wickets in one game Paige Scholfield 149 runs & 8 wickets in six games Ryana Gay 94 runs & three wickets in three games Emily Windsor 245 runs in five games

SES vs SV match expert tips

Phoebe Franklin has been an economical bowler and an outstanding batter for her team so far. She has scored 76 runs at an average of 17.33 and taken seven wickets at an average of 16.57 in just five games. Given her current form and skill-set, she is a multiplier pick for today's outing.

SES vs SV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SES vs SV Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Kira Chathli

Batters: Georgia Adams, Emily Windsor, Phoebe Franklin, Chloe Brewer

All-Rounders: Georgia Elwiss, Paige Scholfield, Bryony Smith

Bowlers: Alexa Stonehouse, Eva Gray, Tara Norris

SES vs SV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SES vs SV Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Kira Chathli

Batters: Georgia Adams, Emily Windsor, Phoebe Franklin, Chloe Brewer

All-Rounders: Georgia Elwiss, Paige Scholfield, Bryony Smith

Bowlers: Alexa Stonehouse, Eva Gray, Tara Norris

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far