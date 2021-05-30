SES vs SV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's England Women's ODD (Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy) - 31 May, 2021

South East Stars will lock horns with the Southern Vipers in a Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy fixture at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham on Monday.

South East Stars won their last match by a massive 135-run margin against the Sunrisers and are currently placed atop the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy standings with a bonus point. They will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in the tournament.

The Southern Vipers also started their Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy campaign with a bang. They successfully chased down 215 runs with four wickets and 19 balls to spare in their opening game against the Lightning . They are placed just below the South East Stars in the points table. The defending champions were unbeaten last season and will be hoping to achieve the feat this time too.

Both teams have some explosive batters in their ranks, and we can expect a high-scoring Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy contest on Monday.

Squads to choose from

South East Stars

Maxine Blythin, Aylish Cranstone, Phoebe Franklin, Tash Farrant (C), Susie Rowe, Kirstie White, Bryony Smith, Rhianna Southby (WK), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Chloe Brewer, Alice Capsey, Amy Gordon, Hannah Jones, Megan Belt, Grace Gibbs, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory and Freya Davies.

Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams (C), Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Ella Chandler, Alice Monaghan, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Danni Wyatt, Ariana Dowse, Carla Rudd (WK), Cassidy McCarthy, Lauren Bell, Tara Norris and Providence Cowdrill.

Probable Playing XIs

South East Stars

Tash Farrant (C), Bryony Smith, Rhianna Southby (WK), Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Kirstie White, Grace Gibbs, Freya Davies, Danielle Gregory.

Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams (C), Danni Wyatt, Carla Rudd (WK), Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Charlotte Dean, Paige Scholfield, Emily Windsor, Tara Norris, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Taylor.

Match Details

Match: South East Stars vs Southern Vipers, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Date & Time: 31st May 2021, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kent County Cricket Ground is a flat batting one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Although the wicket will remain true for the entire duration of the game, chasing should be the preferred option as teams batting second have won more matches at the venue.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SES vs SV)

SES vs SV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Carla Rudd, Danni Wyatt, Georgia Adams, Sophia Dunkley, Georgia Elwiss, Paige Scholfield, Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Grace Gibbs, Tash Farrant, Tara Norris.

Captain: Alice Davidson-Richards. Vice-captain: Danni Wyatt.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Carla Rudd, Danni Wyatt, Georgia Adams, Sophia Dunkley, Georgia Elwiss, Bryony Smith, Charlotte Dean, Alice Davidson-Richards, Grace Gibbs, Tash Farrant, Tara Norris.

Captain: Alice Davidson-Richards. Vice-captain: Sophia Dunkley.