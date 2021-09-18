SES vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For English Women's ODD 2021

The English Women's ODD has the South East Stars (SES) taking on the Thunder (THU) at the Kent County Ground in Beckenham on Saturday.

The Thunder and South East Stars come into today's game on the back of a loss in the previous round of fixtures. Both sides will be looking to close out the league phase with a good performance. While the Thunder might start the game as the favorites, the South East Stars are more than capable of flipping the script in this much-awaited match.

SES vs THU Probable Playing 11 Today

SES XI

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Davidson-Richards, Kirstie White, Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Kira Chathli (wk), Phoebe Franklin, Kalea Moore, Emma Jones, Dani Gregory and Ryana MacDonald-Gay

THU XI

Georgie Boyce, Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld (wk), Seren Smale, Natalie Brown, Laura Marshall, Laura Jackson, Alice Dyson, Alex Hartley (c), Hannah Jones and Daisy Mullan

Match Details

SES vs THU, English Women's ODD 2021

Date and Time: 18th September 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kent County Ground, Beckenham

Pitch Report

A competitive game beckons at the County Ground in Beckenham with the spinners likely to have a significant say in the middle overs. The batters will look to maximize the first 10 overs with wickets in hand being key. There should be enough turn on offer for the spinners, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally want to bat first, with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses.

Today’s SES vs THU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ellie Threlkeld: Ellie Threlkeld is one of the Thunder's best bets with the bat, although she is due for a big knock in the top-order. She is capable of keeping the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs and holding one end up, making for a good addition in your SES vs THU Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Aylish Cranstone: Aylish Cranstone is a talented batter who has shown glimpses of her ability in the tournament. Like Threlkeld, Cranstone is also due for a big knock and could be a good pick, given her ability to play spin.

All-rounder

Emma Lamb: Although Emma Lamb has had a successful English summer, her form has tailed off in recent games. However, her ability to play the big shots makes her a brilliant asset at the top of the order, making her a must-have in your SES vs THU Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Hannah Jones: Hannah Jones has blown hot and cold this season, but her numbers in the competition are pretty decent. Given the turn on offer, Jones can be banked upon to pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SES vs THU Dream11 prediction team

Bryony Smith (SES) - 710 points

Emma Lamb (THU) - 434 points

Alice Davidson-Richards (SES) - 370 points

Important Stats for SES vs THU Dream11 prediction team

Emma Lamb: 237 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches

Bryony Smith: 252 runs and 12 wickets in 6 matches

Hannah Jones: 9 wickets in 6 matches, Bowl Average: 22.88

SES vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today (English Women's ODD)

SES vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: E Threlkeld, G Boyce, A Cranstone, P Franklin, B Smith, E Lamb, A Davidson-Richards, A Capsey, A Hartley, H Jones and D Gregory

Captain: E Lamb. Vice-captain: B Smith

SES vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: E Threlkeld, G Boyce, A Cranstone, K White, B Smith, E Lamb, A Davidson-Richards, A Capsey, A Hartley, H Jones and K Moore

Captain: B Smith. Vice-captain: G Boyce

Edited by Samya Majumdar