South East Stars vs Western Storm - Dream11 Prediction - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023

South East Stars will take on Western Storm in match number 39 of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023 at the Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SES vs WS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

South East Stars have had an up-and-down run in this tournament so far. They won three out of their first four matches before they lost three in a row. They then won two in a row and have risen to the third spot on the points table.

On the other hand, Western Storm are reeling at the bottom. They have just one win from eight games. They have four losses and three no-results.

SES vs WS, Match Details

The 39th match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023 between South East Stars and Western Storm will be played on July 22nd 2023 at Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham. The game is set to start at 3 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SES vs WS

Date & Time: July 22nd 2023, 3 PM IST

Venue: Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham

Pitch Report

The track at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham has been a good one to bat on. 287, 205, and 290 are the three scores batting first in the games that have been played in this tournament at this venue. Even 205 was chased down in 33 overs. However, there could be some movement with the new ball for the seamers and the spinners may get a bit of assistance too.

SES vs WS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

South East Stars: W, W, L, L, L

Western Storm: L, NR, L, NR, NR

SES vs WS Probable Playing 11 today

South East Stars Team News

No major injury concerns.

South East Stars Probable Playing XI: Kira Chathli (wk), Alexa Stonehouse, Bryony Smith (c), Tazmin Brits, Alice Davidson-Richards, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Paige Scholfield, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kalea Moore, Freya Davies, Danielle Gregory

Western Storm Team News

No major injury concerns.

Western Storm Probable Playing XI: Alex Griffiths, Emma Corney, Sophie Luff (c), Fran Wilson, Niamh Holland, Piepa Cleary, Sophia Smale, Katie Jones (wk), Nicole Harvey, Phoebe Graham, Chloe Skelton

Today’s SES vs WS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kira Chathli (9 matches, 213 runs, 9 catches, 1 stumping)

Kira Chathli has batted decently in this competition. The SES wicket-keeper batter has mustered 213 runs at an average of 23.66. She has nine catches and one stumping.

Top Batter Pick

Tazmin Brits (3 matches, 214 runs)

Tazmin Brits is in brilliant form with the bat. She has aggregated 214 runs in three matches and she is striking at 133.75. She has struck one hundred and one fifty.

Top All-rounder Pick

Piepa Cleary (3 matches, 28 runs, 5 wickets)

Piepa Cleary is bowling really well. The WS seam-bowling all-rounder has taken five scalps at an economy of 4.63. She has chipped in with 28 runs in two innings without being dismissed.

Top Bowler Pick

Freya Davies (6 matches, 10 wickets)

Freya Davies has been bowling superbly. The SES seamer has returned with 10 wickets from six matches and she has an economy rate of 4.41.

SES vs WS match captain and vice-captain choices

Paige Scholfield (8 matches, 331 runs)

Paige Scholfield is in top form with the bat. The seam-bowling has amassed 331 runs at an average of 55.16 and a strike-rate of 101.53. She has recorded a couple of hundreds as well. With the ball, she has got four scalps at an economy of 3.89.

Bryony Smith (8 matches, 133 runs, 8 wickets)

Bryony Smith has been excellent with both bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.62. She has made 133 runs while striking at 103.90.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SES vs WS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Paige Scholfield 331 runs & 4 wickets in 8 matches Bryony Smith 133 runs & 8 wickets in 8 matches Tazmin Brits 214 runs in 3 matches Freya Davies 10 wickets in 6 matches Piepa Cleary 28 runs & 5 wickets in 3 matches

SES vs WS match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders and consistent top-order batters and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Tazmin Brits, Paige Scholfield, Alice Davidson-Richards, Bryony Smith, Piepa Cleary and Fran Wilson will be the ones to watch out for.

SES vs WS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Central Sparks vs Western Storm - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Kira Chathli

Batters: Tazmin Brits, Fran Wilson, Alex Griffiths

All-rounders: Paige Scholfield, Alice Davidson-Richards, Bryony Smith, Piepa Cleary

Bowlers: Freya Davies, Chloe Skelton, Danielle Gregory

SES vs WS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Central Sparks vs Western Storm - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Kira Chathli

Batters: Tazmin Brits, Fran Wilson, Alex Griffiths

All-rounders: Paige Scholfield, Bryony Smith, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Piepa Cleary

Bowlers: Freya Davies, Danielle Gregory, Nicole Harvey