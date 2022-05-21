SES vs WS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for English Women's Regional T20 Cup 2022, Match 9

South East Stars (SES) will take on Western Storm (WS) in the ninth match of the English Women's Regional T20 Cup 2022 on Saturday at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham.

Both teams are off to a slow start in this year's competition, losing one of their last two games. South East Stars and Western Storm are second and third in Group A, respectively.

Both Stars and Storm have many veteran players in their ranks, so an exciting game could ensue. The Storm should emerge victorious, though.

SES vs WS Probable Playing XIs

South East Stars

Kira Chathli (wk), Bryony Smith (c), Emma Jones, Aylish Cranstone, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Freya Davies, Kalea Moore, Alexa Stonehouse, and Danielle Gregory.

WS

Natasha Wraith (wk), Sophie Luff (c), Georgia Hennessy, Heather Knight, Fran Wilson, Danielle Gibson, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Niamh Holland, Sophia Smale, and Lauren Filer.

Match Details

Match: SES vs WS, English Women's Regional T20 Cup 2022, Match 9.

Date and Time: May 21, 2022; 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham.

Pitch Report

The Kent County Cricket Ground pitch is batting-friendly, with plenty of runs to be had, especially in the first few overs. Batters should have the upper hand on this surface, especially in the second innings when fielders struggle to grasp the ball. Pace bowlers could be useful in the first innings, as they could pick up a few wickets in the middle overs. Both teams could want to chase.

WS vs SES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nat Wraith is the best wicketkeeper pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game, as she's an aggressive batter, and the pitch conditions could favour her. She can also fetch you additional points from stumpings and catches.

Batters

Aylish Cranstone has been among the best batters in the tournament. She smashed 56 runs in her first match against Sunrisers. You can expect her to score big on such a batting-friendly pitch.

All-rounders

H Knight and A Davidson are the two top all-rounder picks for your Dream11 fantasy team. They bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of four overs. In her last game against Sunrisers, H Knight scored 27 runs off just 24 balls and also took a wicket. Bryony Smith, meanwhile, is another good all-rounder pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

F Davies has performed exceptionally wel, bowling in the right areas, and could get a few early wickets. K Moore and T Farrant, meanwhile, are the two other good picks for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top three players to pick in SES vs WS Dream11 prediction team

Heather Knight (WS).

Alice Davidson (SES).

Bryony Smith (SES).

Key stats for South East Stars vs Western Storm Dream11 prediction team

Heather Knight - 27 runs and 1 wicket.

Bryony Smith - 55 runs and 3 wickets.

Aylish Cranstone - 74 runs.

Danielle Gibson - 29 runs and 3 wickets.

SES vs WS Dream11 Prediction (English Women's Regional T20 Cup 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: N Wraith, A Cranstone, S Luff, A Griffiths, H Knight, B Smith, D Gibson, A Davidson, T Farrant, F Davies and K Moore.

Captain: B Smith, Vice Captain: H Knight.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: N Wraith, A Cranstone, F Wilson, A Griffiths, H Knight, B Smith, D Gibson, A Davidson, T Farrant, F Davies and K Moore.

Captain: H Knight. Vice Captain: A Davidson.

Edited by Bhargav