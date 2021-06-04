SES vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's England Women's ODD (Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy) - June 5th, 2021

Round 3 of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 has the South East Stars taking on the Western Storm at the Kia Oval on Saturday.

The South East Stars have blown hot and cold in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy so far with one win in two games. Despite having a balanced unit, the East Stars succumbed to a tough loss at the hands of the Southern Vipers in the previous round. However, with the likes of Alice Davidson-Richards and Bryony Smith looking in decent touch, the Stars will fancy their chances of a win in the upcoming fixture.

Western Storm have also won one of their two games in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. With Heather Knight opening the batting, the Storm's middle-order has looked a touch fragile. However, they possess a lot of talent on the batting front, with Tash Wraith being one to watch out for. With both teams eyeing a crucial win, a cracking Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy encounter beckons at the Kia Oval on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

South East Stars

Maxine Blythin, Aylish Cranstone, Phoebe Franklin, Tash Farrant, Susie Rowe, Kirstie White, Bryony Smith, Rhianna Southby, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Chloe Brewer, Alice Capsey, Amy Gordon, Hannah Jones, Megan Belt, Grace Gibbs, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory and Freya Davies.

Western Storms

Sophie Luff, Lauren Parfitt, Heather Knight, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Emma Corney, Niamh Holland, Olivia Churcher, Abbie Whybrow, Nat Wraith, Claire Nicholas, Danielle Gibson, Anya Shrubsole, Fi Morris, Katie George, Emily Edgcombe, Steph Hutchins, Lauren Filer

Predicted Playing XIs

South East Stars

Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Kirstie White, Tash Farrant (c), Grace Gibbs, Rhianna Southby (wk), Freya Davies and Dani Gregory

Western Storms

Fi Morris, Heather Knight, Sophie Luff (c), Tash Wraith (wk), Lauren Parfitt, Danielle Gibson, Anya Shrubsole, Nicole Harvey, Mollie Robbins, Anya Shrubsole and Lauren Filer

Match Details

Match: South East Stars vs Western Storm

Date & Time: 5th June 2021, at 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Kia Oval, London

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons, with the bowlers likely to get some help off the surface. With a few clouds likely to hover around, the pacers should get the ball to swing more viciously. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs, making for a good contest between bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 240 being par at the venue.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SES vs WS)

SES vs WS Dream11 Tips - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Wraith, S Dunkley, S Luff, A Cranstone, B Smith, H Knight, F Morris, A Davidson-Richards, A Shrubsole, T Farrant and G Gibbs

Captain: H Knight. Vice-Captain: B Smith

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Wraith, S Dunkley, S Luff, A Cranstone, B Smith, H Knight, F Morris, F Davies, A Shrubsole, T Farrant and D Gregory

Captain: H Knight. Vice-Captain: S Dunkley

Edited by Samya Majumdar