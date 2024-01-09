SET vs GUA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Barbados T10 2023, Match 23

The 23rd match of the Barbados T10 2023 will see Settlers (SET) squaring off against Guardians (GUA) at the Desmond Haynes Oval in Bridgetown on Tuesday, January 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SET vs GUA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Settlers have won four of their last six matches. The Guardians, on the other hand, have won five of their last seven matches of the tournament.

So, this will be a match between the top two teams of Barbados T10 2023 but the Guardians are expected to win today's match.

SET vs GUA Match Details

The 23rd match of the Barbados T10 2023 will be played on January 9 at the Desmond Haynes Oval in Bridgetown. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SET vs GUA, Match 23

Date and Time: 9th January 2024, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Desmond Haynes Oval, Bridgetown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Desmond Haynes Oval in Bridgetown assists batters especially those who are hard hitters of the ball. Spinners are handy in the middle overs. Last match here was played between Warriors and Pelicans, where a total of 165 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets in 16.2 overs.

SET vs GUA Form Guide

SET - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

GUA - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

SET vs GUA Probable Playing XI

SET Playing XI

No injury updates

Shakkae Marshall, Athelbert Brathwaite, Kevin Wickham, M Welcome-Goodman (wk), KA Stoute (c), Keon Harding, Kadeem Alleyne, Camarie Boyce, Jamel Warrican, T walcott, CAM Holder

GUA Playing XI

No injury updates

Roshon Primus, Shaqkere Parris, Javed Leacock, Jair McAllister, Demario Richards (wk), Ryshon Williams, Tahj Tavernier, Damel Evelyn, Jayden Roberts, Jamali Lynch, Garry Austin

SET vs GUA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Jonathan

D Jonathan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He plays well for the Guardians whenever he gets chances and is expected to perform well in today's match. K Wickham is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Stoute

J Roberts and K Stoute are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. M Welcome is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Williams

R Williams and S Marshall are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. K Alleyne is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Z Clarke

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Z Clarke and J McAllister. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. D Cumberbatch is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SET vs GUA match captain and vice-captain choices

S Marshall

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make S Marshall the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He can play exceptionally well on this pitch and has earned 371 points in the last six matches.

R Williams

R Williams is a terrific player. He loves performing against Settlers and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 586 points in the last seven matches of the season.

5 Must-Picks for SET vs GUA, Match 23

K Alleyne

S Marshall

R Williams

D Cumberbatch

R Primus

Settlers vs Guardians Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders and top order batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Settlers vs Guardians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Jonathan, K Wickham

Batters: K Stoute

All-rounders: K Alleyne, S Marshall, R Williams, R Primus, T Tavernier

Bowlers: J McAllister, Z Clarke, D Cumberbatch

Settlers vs Guardians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Jonathan

Batters: K Stoute

All-rounders: K Alleyne, S Marshall, R Williams, R Primus, T Tavernier

Bowlers: J McAllister, Z Clarke, D Cumberbatch, J Lynch