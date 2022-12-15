SET vs GUA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Barbados T10, Match 22

Settlers (SET) will be up against Guardians (GUA) in the 22nd match of the Barbados T10 at the Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill, Barbados on Thursday, December 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SET vs GUA Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Settlers have won three out of their six matches and are third in the points table. They tied their last game against the Voyagers. The Guardians, on the other hand, have won four out of their six matches and are at the top of the standings. Their last fixture was abandoned.

SET vs GUA Match Details, Barbados T10

The 22nd match of the Barbados T10 will be played on December 15 at the Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill, Barbados. The match is set to take place at 9:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SET vs GUA, Barbados T10, Match 22

Date and Time: 15 December 2022, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill, Barbados.

SET vs GUA Pitch Report

The track at the Three Ws Oval Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 110 runs.

Last 5 Matches (Barbados T10)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 110

Average second-innings score: 100

SET vs GUA probable playing 11s for today’s match

SET injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SET Probable Playing 11

Jafari Toppin, Tauron Gibson, Kevin Stoute, Athelbert Brathwaite, Zidane Clarke, Kadeem Alleyne, Nicholas Kirton, Gavin Moriah, Raymond Bynoe, Camarie Boyce, Shakkae Marshall.

GUA injury/team news

No major injury updates.

GUA Probable Playing 11

Demario Jonathan Richards, Neil Browne, Shaqkere Parris, Shayne Moseley, Jamali Lynch, Roshon Primus, Tahj Tavernier, Ryshon Williams, Michail Powell, Romario Leon, Pius Emilien.

SET vs GUA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Tauron Gibson (3 matches, 10 runs, Strike Rate: 125.00)

Tauron has failed to make a big impression in the Barbados T10 so far but will be looking to change things around on Thursday. He has scored only 10 runs at a strike rate of 125.00 in three matches.

Top Batter pick

Kevin Stoute (5 matches, 154 runs, Strike Rate: 171.11)

Stoute has batted superbly in the tournament so far, scoring 154 runs at a strike rate of 171.11 for Settlers. He could play another big knock in the upcoming game.

Top All-rounder pick

Kadeem Alleyne (5 matches, 90 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 104.35 and Economy Rate: 9.67)

Kadeem is a genuine match-winner who will be looking to contribute with both the bat and ball. He has picked up five wickets and scored 90 runs in five matches.

Top Bowler pick

Jomel Warrican (5 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 12.56)

Jomel can provide regular breakthroughs for Settlers with his lethal bowling. He has picked up six wickets in five matches.

SET vs GUA match captain and vice-captain choices

Kadeem Alleyne

Kadeem is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband as he has been in phenomenal form in the Barbados T10 so far. He has picked up five wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 9.67, while also scoring 90 runs.

Ryshon Williams

Williams has scored five runs and taken five wickets at an economy rate of 7.11 in five matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SET vs GUA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Kadeem Alleyne: 5 wickets and 90 runs in 5 matches

Kevin Stoute: 154 runs in 5 matches

Kyle Corbin: 131 runs in 5 matches

Ryshon Williams: 5 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches

Romario Leon: 12 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches

SET vs GUA match expert tips

Kadeem Alleyne could prove to be a wise choice for your SET vs GUA fantasy team considering his recent form.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this SET vs GUA match, click here!

SET vs GUA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Head to Head League

SET vs GUA Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 22, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tauron Gibson

Batters: Kevin Stoute, Kyle Corbin, Shaqkere Parris, Kevin Wickham

All-rounders: Kadeem Alleyne (c), Ryshon Williams (vc), Gavin Moriah

Bowlers: Jomel Warrican, Javed Leacock, Romario Leon

SET vs GUA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Grand League

SET vs GUA Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 22, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Tauron Gibson

Batters: Kevin Stoute (c), Kyle Corbin (vc), Shayne Moseley, Kevin Wickham

All-rounders: Tahj Tavernier, Kadeem Alleyne, Ryshon Williams

Bowlers: Jomel Warrican, Javed Leacock, Romario Leon.

Poll : 0 votes