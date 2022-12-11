SET vs PEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Barbados T10, Match 13

The Settlers (SET) will take on the Pelicans (PEL) in the 13th game of the Barbados T10 on Monday at the Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the SET vs PEL Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

The Pelicans have won two of their four games, while the Settlers have won one of their last two against the Titans. The Pelicans will look to win the game, but the Settlers are a better team and expected to prevail.

SET vs PEL Match Details

The 13th game of the Barbados T10 will be played on December 12 at the Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill at 12:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SET vs PEL, Barbados T10, Match 13

Date and Time: December 12, 2022; 12:00 am IST

Venue: Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill

Pitch Report

The Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. The last game here between the Warriors and the Settlers saw 166 runs scored for the loss of 14 wickets.

SET vs PEL Form Guide

SET - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

PEL - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

SET vs PEL Probable Playing XIs

SET

No major injury updates

Kadeem Alleyne, Kevin Stoute, Kevin Wickham, Athelbert Brathwaite, Alston Bobb, Jafari Toppin (wk), Jomel Warrican (c), Shakkae Marshall, Zidane Clarke, Camarie Boyce, Gavin Moriah

PEL

No major injury update

Shian Brathwaite (wk), Dale Richards, Jonathan Drakes, Odain McCatty, Joshua Bishop, Akeem Jordan, Ravendra Persaud, Matthew Forde, Aaron Daley, Jamar Ifil, Jaden Edmund

SET vs PEL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Brathwaite

Brathwaite, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. J Toppin is another good pick.

Batters

K Stoute

D Richards and K Stoute are the two best batter picks. J Drakes is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

K Alleyne

A Jordan and K Alleyne are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Persaud is another good pick.

Bowlers

J Bishop

The top bowler picks are J Warrican and J Bishop. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and can be expected to bowl at the death. J Ifil is another good pick.

SET vs PEL match captain and vice-captain choices

A Jordan

Jordan is one of the best players in this game, as he bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. He's one of the best captaincy picks, having scored 20 runs and taken six wickets in four games.

K Alleyne

Alleyne is another good pick, as he bats aggressively in the top order and completes his quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, he could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. He has scored 39 runs and taken a wicket in the last two games.

Five Must Picks for SET vs PEL, Match 13

K Alleyne

J Ifil

J Bishop

A Jordan

T Dowrich

Settlers vs Pelicans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Settlers vs Pelicans Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Brathwaite, J Toppin

Batters: J Drakes, K Stoute, D Richards

All-rounders: A Jordan, K Alleyne, R Persaud

Bowlers: J Ifil, J Warrican, J Bishop

Settlers vs Pelicans Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Brathwaite

Batters: J Drakes, K Stoute, D Richards

All-rounders: A Jordan, K Alleyne, T Dowrich, A Bobb

Bowlers: J Ifil, J Warrican, J Bishop

