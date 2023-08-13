SET vs SVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Minor League Cricket 2023, Match 19

The 19th match of the Minor League Cricket 2023 will see the Seattle Thunderbolts (SET) squaring off against Silicon Valley Strikers (SVS) at the Tollgate Farm Park in North Bend on Sunday, August 13.

Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the SET vs SVS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Seattle Thunderbolts will be playing their first match. Silicon Valley Strikers, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches.

The Seattle Thunderbolts will give it their all to win the match, but Silicon Valley Strikers are expected to win this encounter.

SET vs SVS Match Details

The 19th match of the Minor League Cricket 2023 will be played on August 13 at the Tollgate Farm Park in North Bend. The game is set to take place at 5:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SET vs SVS, Match 19

Date and Time: 13th August 2023, 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Tollgate Farm Park, North Bend

Pitch Report

The pitch at Tollgate Farm Park in North Bend looks good for batters. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch and score a lot of runs. You might expect a high-scoring match today.

SET vs SVS Form Guide

SET - Will be playing their first match

SVS - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

SET vs SVS Probable Playing XI

SET Playing XI

No injury updates

Prajith Kumar Mudi (wk), Ian Dev Singh Chauhan, Mansingh Nigade, Shashwat Kohli, Rishi Bhardwaj-I, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Mahidhar Mullapudi, Harsh Thaker, D Shivkumar, Syed Mehdi Hasan, Rahul Nama

SVS Playing XI

No injury updates

Lahiru Milantha, Rahul Jariwala (wk), Shehan Jayasuriya, Pranay Suri (c), Mohak Buch, Gary Graham, Srinivas Raghavan, Anshul Singh, Pankaj Rao, Saurabh Netravalkar, Dev Thadani

SET vs SVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Kumar Mudi

P Kumar Mudi is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Jariwala is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Jayasuriya

L Milantha and S Jayasurya are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. G Graham played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

P Suri

S Van Schalkwyk and P Suri are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Mullapudi is another good all-rounder pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Netravalkar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Thadani and S Netravalkar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Rao is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SET vs SVS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Van Schalkwyk

S Van Schalkwyk will bat in the top order and will also bowl a few overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

S Netravalkar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick S Netravalkar as he will bowl crucial overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for SET vs SVS, Match 19

P Suri

L Milantha

S Netravalkar

S Van Schalkwyk

D Thadani

Seattle Thunderbolts vs Silicon Valley Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to pick at least 2 all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Seattle Thunderbolts vs Silicon Valley Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Kumar Mudi

Batters: G Graham, S Jayasuriya, L Milantha, I Dev Singh

All-rounders: P Suri, S Van Schalkwyk

Bowlers: D Thadani, S Netravalkar, S Mehdi, P Rao

Seattle Thunderbolts vs Silicon Valley Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Kumar Mudi

Batters: A Buch, S Jayasuriya, L Milantha, I Dev Singh

All-rounders: S Van Schalkwyk

Bowlers: D Thadani, S Netravalkar, S Mehdi, P Rao, S Raghavan