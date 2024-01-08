SET vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Barbados T10 2023, Match 20

The 20th match of the Barbados T10 2023 will see Settlers (SET) squaring off against Titans (TIT) at the Desmond Haynes Oval in Bridgetown on Tuesday, January 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SET vs TIT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Settlers have won four of their last six matches. The Titans, on the other hand, have secured three victories in six appearances.

So, this is a match between two good teams of Barbados T10 2023, but the Settlers are expected to win today's match.

SET vs TIT Match Details

The 20th match of the Barbados T10 2023 will be played on January 9 at the Desmond Haynes Oval in Bridgetown. The game is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SET vs TIT, Match 20

Date and Time: 9th January 2023, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Desmond Haynes Oval, Bridgetown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Desmond Haynes Oval in Bridgetown assists batters especially those who are hard hitters of the ball. Spinners are handy in the middle overs. Last match here was played between Guardians and Pelicans, where a total of 192 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

SET vs TIT Form Guide

SET - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

TIT - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

SET vs TIT Probable Playing XI

SET Playing XI

No injury updates

Shakkae Marshall, Athelbert Brathwaite, Kevin Wickham, M Welcome-Goodman (wk), KA Stoute (c), Keon Harding, Kadeem Alleyne, Camarie Boyce, Jamel Warrican, T walcott, CAM Holder

TIT Playing XI

No injury updates

Aaron Jones, Antonio Morris, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Ashley Nurse, Carlos Maynard, Devon Phillips,Kemar Harte, Matthew Jones, Nyeem Young, Raymon Reifer, Javon Searles, Shamar Marshall

SET vs TIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Clarke

R Clarke is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is playing well for the Titans whenever he is getting chances and is expected to perform well in today's match. C Maynard is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Wickham

A Jones and K Wickham are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. M Welcome is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Marshall

K Alleyne and S Marshall are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. K Harte is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

A Nurse

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Z Clarke and A Nurse. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. D Cumberbatch is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SET vs TIT match captain and vice-captain choices

S Marshall

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make S Marshall the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He has earned 371 points in the last six matches.

K Harte

K Harte is just another level beast. He loves performing against Settlers and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 332 points in the last five matches of the season.

5 Must-Picks for SET vs TIT, Match 20

K Alleyne

K Harte

S Marshall

N Young

R Reifer

Settlers vs Titans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders and top order batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Settlers vs Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Clarke

Batters: A Jones, K Wickham

All-rounders: N Young, R Reifer, K Alleyne, K Harte (vc), S Marshall (c), M Jones

Bowlers: A Nurse, Z Clarke

Settlers vs Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Clarke

Batters: A Jones

All-rounders: N Young, R Reifer, K Alleyne (vc), K Harte (c), S Marshall, M Jones, K Stoute

Bowlers: D Cumberbatch, Z Clarke