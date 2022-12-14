SET vs VOY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Barbados T10 2022, Match 20

The Settlers (SET) will take on the Voyagers (VOY) in the 20th match of the Barbados T10 2022 at the Three Ws Oval in Barbados, Cave Hill, on Thursday, December 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SET vs VOY Dream11 prediction.

The Settlers have had a good Barbados T10 2022 season so far. They have won three and lost one, while one game ended in a no result. The Settlers are currently third in the points table. Meanwhile, the Voyagers haven't had a great run in the tournament. They have one win, three losses, one tie, and one no-result to their name so far.

SET vs VOY Match Details, Barbados T10 2022

The 20th match of the Barbados T10 2022 between the Settlers and the Voyagers will be played on December 15 at the Three Ws Oval in Barbados, Cave Hill. The game is set to take place at 12 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SET vs VOY, Match 20, Barbados T10 2022

Date & Time: December 15th 2022, 12 AM IST

Venue: Three Ws Oval, Barbados, Cave Hill

Live Streaming: Fancode

SET vs VOY Pitch Report

The pitch at the Three Ws Oval in Barbados, Cave Hill, has been a good one to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores at the venue and another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards on Thursday.

SET vs VOY Form Guide (Barbados T10 2022)

Settlers: NR, W, W, L, W

Voyagers: NR, L, W, L, L

SET vs VOY Probable Playing 11 today

Settlers team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Settlers Probable Playing XI: Tauron Gibson (wk), Kevin Stoute, Kevin Wickham, Athelbert Brathwaite, Zidane Clarke, Kadeem Alleyne, Gavin Moriah, Alston Bobb, Jomel Warrican, Shakkae Marshall, Camarie Boyce.

Voyagers team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Voyagers Probable Playing XI: Anton Jones (wk), Akeem Springer, Larry Babb, Jason Greene, Kastum Stoute, Dwayne Smith (c), Zion Brathwaite, Amari Alexandre Goodridge, Deswin Currency, Matthew Jones, Shakeel Turney.

Today’s SET vs VOY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Akeem Springer (3 matches, 112 runs)

Akeem Springer has scored 112 runs in three Barbados T10 2022 games at a strike rate of 189.83 with the help of 11 sixes and seven fours.

Top Batter Pick

Larry Babb (5 matches, 90 runs)

Larry Babb has accumulated 90 runs while striking at 191.49, hitting nine sixes in the process.

Top All-rounder Pick

Dwayne Smith (5 matches, 50 runs, 4 wickets)

Dwayne Smith is a destructive batter but is yet to get going in the Barbados T10 2022. He has mustered 50 runs at a strike rate of 116.28. Smith also has four wickets to his name.

Top Bowler Pick

Jomel Warrican (4 matches, 6 wickets)

Jomel Warrican has been expensive with the ball but has been amongst the wickets. The left-arm spinner has taken six wickets in seven overs across four Barbados T10 2022 games.

SET vs VOY match captain and vice-captain choices

Kadeem Alleyne (4 matches, 87 runs, 5 wickets)

Kadeem Alleyne has been superb with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 87 runs at a strike rate of 241.67 in addition to taking five wickets.

Kevin Stoute (4 matches, 110 runs)

Kevin Stoute has aggregated 110 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 171.88 with the aid of seven fours and as many sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SET vs VOY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Kadeem Alleyne 87 runs & 5 wickets in 4 matches Kevin Stoute 110 runs in 4 matches Dwayne Smith 50 runs & 4 wickets in 5 matches Akeem Springer 112 runs in 3 matches Jomel Warrican 6 wickets in 4 matches

SET vs VOY match expert tips

The likes of Akeem Springer, Kevin Stoute, Larry Babb, Dwayne Smith, and Kadeem Alleyne could be the ones to watch out for in the SET vs VOY game.

SET vs VOY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SET vs VOY Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Akeem Springer

Batters: Kevin Stoute, Kevin Wickham, Jason Greene, Larry Babb

All-rounders: Dwayne Smith (vc), Kadeem Alleyne (c)

Bowlers: Jomel Warrican, Amari Alexandre Goodridge, Matthew Jones, Shakkae Marshall

SET vs VOY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SET vs VOY Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Akeem Springer (vc)

Batters: Kevin Stoute (c), Jason Greene, Larry Babb, Zidane Clarke

All-rounders: Dwayne Smith, Kadeem Alleyne, Alston Bobb

Bowlers: Jomel Warrican, Camarie Boyce, Matthew Jones

