SET vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Barbados T10, Match 11

The Settlers (SET) will take on the Warriors (WAR) in the 11th match at the Barbados T10 at the Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill on Saturday, December 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the SET vs WAR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

The Warriors have won one of their last three matches. The Settlers, on the other hand, won their last match against the Titans by 12 runs.

The Warriors will try their best to win the match, but the Settlers are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's easy encounter.

SET vs WAR Match Details

The 11th match of the Barbados T10 will be played on December 10 at the Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill. The game is set to take place at 1.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SET vs WAR, Barbados T10, Match 11

Date and Time: December 10, 2022, 1.00 am IST

Venue: Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill

Pitch Report

The Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Guardians and the Pelicans, where a total of 207 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

SET vs WAR Form Guide

SET - W

WAR - L L W

SET vs WAR Probable Playing XI

SET Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Kadeem Alleyne, Kevin Stoute, Kevin Wickham, Athelbert Brathwaite, Alston Bobb, Jafari Toppin (wk), Jomel Warrican (c), Shakkae Marshall, Zidane Clarke, Camarie Boyce, and Gavin Moriah.

WAR Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Leniko Boucher (wk), Kenroy Williams, Joshua Haynes, Hakeem Perryman, Zidan Harewood, Achilles Brown, Jonathan Carter, Jayden Roberts, Zishan Motara, Jaden Lorde, and Jediah Blades.

SET vs WAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

L Boucher

L Boucher, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. J Toppin is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

K Stoute

K Smith and K Stoute are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Brathwaite is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

K Alleyne

J Roberts and K Alleyne are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Carter is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Lorde

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Warrican and J Lorde. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. Z Motara is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SET vs WAR match captain and vice-captain choices

J Carter

J Carter is one of the best players in today's match as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. He is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. He has smashed 73 runs and picked up one wicket in the last three matches.

K Alleyne

K Alleyne is another good pick for today's match as he will bat aggressively in the top order and will complete his quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, he can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. He has smashed 26 runs and scalped one wicket in the last match.

5 Must Picks for SET vs WAR, Match 11

J Carter

K Alleyne

J Lorde

K Stoute

J Roberts

Settlers vs Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Settlers vs Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: L Boucher, J Toppin

Batters: K Wickham, K Stoute, A Brathwaite

All-rounders: J Carter, K Alleyne, G Moriah

Bowlers: J Lorde, J Warrican, Z Motara

Settlers vs Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: L Boucher

Batters: K Smith, K Stoute, J Gilkes

All-rounders: J Carter, K Alleyne, J Roberts, A Bobb

Bowlers: J Lorde, J Warrican, D Seale

