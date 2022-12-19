SET vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Barbados T10, Match 28

Settlers will lock horns with Warriors in the 28th match of the Barbados T10 at the Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill on Tuesday, December 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about SET vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Settlers are the table toppers with five wins from their eight matches. They won their last game against Titans by six wickets. Warriors, on the other hand, have won four out of their nine matches and are fourth in the standings. They lost their last game against Pelicans by seven wickets.

SET vs WAR Match Details

The 28th match of Barbados T10 will be played at the Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill on December 20. The match is set to take place at 12.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SET vs WAR, Barbados T10, Match 28

Date and Time: December 20, 2022, 12.00 am IST

Venue: Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill

SET vs WAR Pitch Report

The track at the Three Ws Oval Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Three of the last five games here have been won by the chasing team.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 80

Average second innings score: 90

SET vs WAR Form Guide (Barbados T10)

SET: W-W-D-NR-W

WAR: L-L-NR-W-W

SET vs WAR probable playing 11s for today’s match

SET Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SET Probable Playing 11

Tauron Gibson, Kevin Stoute, Kevin Wickham, Athelbert Brathwait, Zidane Clarke, Kadeem Alleyne, Gavin Moriah, Alston Bobb, Jomel Warrican, Shakkae Marshall, and Michael Agard.

WAR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

WAR Probable Playing 11

Leniko Boucher, Hakeem Perryman, Kemar Smith, Jared Gilkes, Shamario Depeiza, Jonathan Carter, Jayden Roberts, Achilles Brown, Jaden Lorde, Andre Mashall, and Dario Seale.

SET vs WAR Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Leniko Boucher (8 matches, 60 runs, Strike Rate: 130.43)

Boucher has a safe pair of gloves behind the stumps and has scored 60 runs in eight matches with the bat. He could be a decent pick for wicket-keeping roles.

Top Batter Pick

Kevin Stoute (7 matches, 162 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 163.64 and Economy Rate: 5.50)

Worrell, though placed in the batter’s section, has provided aid with the ball as well. He has amassed 162 runs while picking up two wickets in seven matches.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jonathan Carter (8 matches, 241 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 173.88 and Economy Rate: 9.08)

Carter is a genuine match-winner who will be looking to contribute with both the bat and ball in Monday's game. He has managed to pick up seven wickets while smashing 241 runs in eight matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Jomel Warrican (7 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 12.18)

Warrican is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has picked up seven wickets in seven games.

SET vs WAR match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Jonathan Carter

Carter is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on great shows in both departments. He has scored 241 runs and also picked up seven wickets in eight matches.

Kadeem Alleyne

Kadeem has scored 157 runs while picking up five wickets in seven matches. He could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team for this game.

5 Must-pick players with stats for SET vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Leniko Boucher - 60 runs in 8 matches

Kevin Stoute - 162 runs and 2 wickets in 7 matches

Jonathan Carter - 241 runs and 7 wickets in 8 matches

Jomel Warrican - 7 wickets in 7 matches

Kadeem Alleyne - 157 runs and 5 wickets in 7 matches

SET vs WAR match expert tips

Jonathan Carter could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

SET vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Head to Head League

SET vs WAR Dream11 Prediction - Barbados T10

SET vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tauron Gibson

Batters: Kevin Stoute, Kevin Wickham, Hakeem Perryman, Kemar Smith

All-rounders: Jonathan Carter, Kadeem Alleyne, Alston Bobb

Bowlers: Jomel Warrican, Shakkae Marshall, Jaden Lorde

SET vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Grand League

SET vs WAR Dream11 Prediction - Barbados T10

SET vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Leniko Boucher

Batters: Kevin Stoute, Kevin Wickham, Hakeem Perryman, Kemar Smith

All-rounders: Jonathan Carter, Kadeem Alleyne, Alston Bobb

Bowlers: Jomel Warrican, Jaden Lorde, Dario Seale

