SEV vs GEF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Spain 2022, Match 6 and Match 9

Seville (SEV) will take on Getafe (GEF) in the sixth and ninth matches match of the ECS T10 Spain 2022 at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Sunday (September 18).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SEV vs GEF Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 6 and Match 9.

Seville have had a poor start to their ECS Spain T10 campaign. They lost the opening fixture against Madrid United by a gigantic margin of 50 runs. That loss was followed by another defeat against Getafe, where Seville's batting performance left a lot to be desired.

Meanwhile, Getafe began their campaign with a defeat to Madrid United by 12 runs. However, they bounced back to win their very next game against Seville by six wickets in a comfortable run-chase. They will be the favorites to win once again.

SEV vs GEF Match Details, Match 6 and Match 9

The sixth and ninth matches match of ECS T10 Spain 2022 will be played on September 18 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. The match is set to take place at 3:00 PM and 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SEV vs GEF, ECS T10 Spain 2022, Match 6 and Match 9

Date and Time: September 18, 2022, 3:00 PM and 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SEV vs GEF Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is said to be a belter of a batting surface where high scores could prove to be common. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs. The boundaries are short here and batters will back themselves to hit the big shots.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 99

Average second innings score: 68

SEV vs GEF Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Seville: L-L

Getafe: L-W

SEV vs GEF probable playing 11s for today’s match

Seville Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Seville Probable Playing 11

Colin Howe (C), Alex Harrison (WK), Callum Heath, Anik Chowdhury, Sami Vaz, Apurba Karmakar, Aditya Pandita, Abu Zafur, Deryck Barker, Kai Manson, Rupert Gordon.

Getafe Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Getafe Probable Playing 11

Kash Iqbal (C), Naseer Mirza (WK), Ahmad Hashmi, Jabed Ahmed, Kowser Ahmed, Muhammad Usman, Numanul Islam, Olyur Rahman, Shamim Tufayel, Shayk Miah, Waseem Majeed.

SEV vs GEF Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

N Mirza (1 match, 8 runs, Strike Rate: 88.89)

N Mirza could end up being a decent wicketkeeper choice for your SEV vs GEF Dream11 Fantasy Team. He scored eight runs in the first match but has been in great form behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

S Miah (1 match, 28 runs, Strike Rate: 164.71)

S Miah played a wonderful knock of 28 runs in the first game against Madrid United. He had a strike rate of 164.71.

Top All-rounder pick

S Tufayel (1 match, 2 runs and 1 wicket)

S Tufayel managed to pick up a wicket in the previous game. However, he was expensive with the ball and will be looking to keep things tighter.

Top Bowler pick

J Ahmed (1 match, 1 wicket)

J Ahmed is expected to be the leader of the bowling unit for Getafe. He has already picked up a wicket and will be looking for more.

SEV vs GEF match captain and vice-captain choices

W Majeed

W Majeed is a wonderful all-rounder who is expected to have a big impact on proceedings. He picked up three wickets in the opening fixture and could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your SEV vs GEF Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Karmakar

Against Madrid United, A Karmakar scored 14 runs. He also picked up a wicket and can be the X factor for his side.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SEV vs GEF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats W Majeed 3 wickets A Karmakar 14 runs and 1 wicket S Miah 28 runs J Ahmed 1 wicket S Tufayel 1 wicket

SEV vs GEF match expert tips

A Karmakar could prove to be the X-factor in your SEV vs GEF Dream11 Fantasy as a multiplier pick.

SEV vs GEF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6 and Match 9, Head to Head League

SEV vs GEF Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Mirza

Batter: A Karmakar, S Miah, A Pandita, M Usman

All-rounder: W Majeed, S Tufayel, A Chowdhury

Bowler: J Ahmed, A Zafur, A Hashmi

SEV vs GEF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6 and Match 9, Grand League

SEV vs GEF Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: N Mirza

Batter: A Karmakar, S Miah, A Pandita, M Usman

All-rounder: W Majeed, S Tufayel, A Chowdhury

Bowler: J Ahmed, A Zafur, O Rahman

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far