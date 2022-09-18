SEV vs MAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Spain 2022, Match 7

Seville (SEV) will be up against Madrid United (MAU) in the seventh match of the ECS T10 Spain 2022 at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Sunday (September 18). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SEV vs MAU Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 7.

Seville have begun their ECS Spain T10 campaign in underwhelming fashion. They lost the opening fixture against Madrid United by a gigantic margin of 50 runs. That loss was followed by another six-wicket defeat against Getafe where their batting performance left a lot to be desired.

Madrid United, on the other hand, opened their campaign with a clinical 12-run win over Getafe. They followed that up by thumping Seville by a gigantic margin of 50 runs and are the favorites to win here as well.

SEV vs MAU Match Details, Match 7

The seventh match of ECS T10 Spain 2022 will be played on September 18 at the Cartama Oval. The match is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SEV vs MAU, ECS T10 Spain 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: September 18, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SEV vs MAU Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is said to be a belter of a batting surface where high scores could prove to be common. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs. The boundaries are short here and batters will back themselves to hit the big shots.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 99

Average second innings score: 68

SEV vs MAU Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Seville: L-L

Madrid United: W-W

SEV vs MAU probable playing 11s for today’s match

Seville Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Seville Probable Playing 11

Colin Howe (C), Alex Harrison (WK), Callum Heath, Anik Chowdhury, Sami Vaz, Apurba Karmakar, Aditya Pandita, Abu Zafur, Deryck Barker, Kai Manson, Rupert Gordon.

Madrid United Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Madrid United Probable Playing 11

Abdul Kalam Azad, Waqar Hussain, Aqib Hussain, Q Nawaz, M Tauseef Arshad, Ittfaq Ahmed, Mirza Baig (C), Kamil Ahmed, Waqar Zafar, M Ashraf, N Azman.

SEV vs MAU Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Harrison

A Harrison is yet to play a big innings and has struggled in the first couple of matches. It will be interesting to see if he’s able to score runs here.

Top Batter pick

A Karmakar (1 match, 14 runs and 1 wicket)

A Karmakar did well in the opening game for his side. He scored 14 runs at a strike rate of over 107 and also scalped a wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

T Arshad (1 match, 21 runs and 2 wickets)

T Arshad has been in outstanding form. He showed his class in the first game and scored 21 runs at a strike rate of 233.33. Arshad also scalped two wickets at an economy of 7.50.

Top Bowler pick

I Ahmed (1 matches, 2 wickets, Economy: 6.50)

I Ahmed is expected to be the leader of his bowling unit. He has scalped two wickets in the first match and has an excellent economy rate of 6.50.

SEV vs MAU match captain and vice-captain choices

A Younus

A Younus has been in remarkable form. He has scored 17 runs in two games and has also picked up four wickets. Younus could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your SEV vs MAU Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Ashraf

M Ashraf has been consistent with his performances. He picked up two wickets in the first game,

5 Must-picks with players stats for SEV vs MAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats A Younus 17 runs and 4 wickets M Ashraf 14 runs and 3 wickets T Arshad 75 runs and 2 wickets I Ahmed 2 wickets A Karmakar 14 runs and 1 wicket

SEV vs MAU match expert tips

A Younus could prove to be a strong multiplier pick in your SEV vs MAU Dream11 Fantasy.

SEV vs MAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Head to Head League

SEV vs MAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: W Zafar, A Harrison

Batter: M Ashraf, A Karmakar, M Baig

All-rounder: A Younus, T Arshad, A Chowdhury

Bowler: I Ahmed, K Ahmed, A Zafur

SEV vs MAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Grand League

SEV vs MAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Harrison

Batter: M Ashraf, A Karmakar, M Baig

All-rounder: A Younus, T Arshad, A Chowdhury, Q Nawaz

Bowler: I Ahmed, K Ahmed, A Zafur

