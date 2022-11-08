Seven Districts vs Colatta Chocolates - Dream11 Prediction - Dubai D10 Division 1 2022

Seven Districts will take on Colatta Chocolates in match number 26 of the Dubai D10 Division 1 2022 at the ICC Academy, Dubai on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SVD vs COL Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

It hasn’t been a great start to this tournament for Seven Districts. They have lost both their encounters so far and both losses came while chasing. They fell 22 runs short during their run-chase of 137 before losing by 27 runs as they couldn’t chase 116 in their second game. Meanwhile, Colatta Chocolates lost their first two matches before winning two in a row. They have momentum on their side and will want to build on their last couple of victories.

SVD vs COL, Match Details

The 26th match of the Dubai D10 Division 1 2022 between Seven Districts and Colatta Chocolates will be played on November 8, 2022, at ICC Academy, Dubai. The game is set to start at 10 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SVD vs COL

Date & Time: November 8, 2022, 10 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy in Dubai has been a good one to bat on and teams have racked up big scores consistently. More of the same can be expected from this game and another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards.

Matches won by teams batting first: 14

Matches won by teams bowling first: 9

SVD vs COL Probable Playing 11 today

Seven Districts Team News

No major injury concerns.

Seven Districts Probable Playing XI: Abdul Shakoor (wk), Farman Ali, Muhammad Sagheer, Shahzad Ali, Lahiru Sandaruwan-I, Hafiz Almas, Farooq Mohammad, Abdul Ghaffar, Shahid Nawaz, Muhammad Zameer, Haider Ali-l (C).

Colatta Chocolates Team News

No major injury concerns.

Colatta Chocolates Probable Playing XI: Hari Prasanth (wk), Renjith Mani (c), Taimoor Ali, Junaid Shamsuddin, Shyam Ramesh, Rizwan Sabir, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Intizar Ali, Muhammad Zeeshan-I, Mohtasim Jakati, Krishna Kumar Ramakrishnan.

Today’s SVD vs COL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abdul Shakoor (2 matches, 19 runs)

Abdul Shakoor may not have fired with the bat yet but he has the ability to make an impact. He can get those substantial scores and hit boundaries regularly.

Top Batter Pick

Junaid Shamsuddin (4 matches, 52 runs, 3 wickets)

Junaid Shamsuddin has chipped in nicely with both bat and ball. He has mustered 52 runs at a strike-rate of 148.57. With the ball, he has picked up three wickets.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hafiz Almas (2 matches, 46 runs, 4 wickets)

Hafiz Almas has contributed excellently with both bat and ball in this competition so far. He has mustered 46 runs at a strike-rate of 255.56 and he has four wickets to his name.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Zeeshan-I (4 matches, 2 wickets)

Muhammad Zeeshan-I is one of the key bowlers for COL. He may go for runs but he has the knack of picking up crucial wickets.

SVD vs COL match captain and vice-captain choices

Renjith Mani (4 matches, 54 runs, 3 wickets)

Renjith Mani is in top all-round form. He has scored 54 runs at a strike-rate of 125.58. He has returned with three wickets and has conceded runs at an economy rate of 7.25.

Shyam Ramesh (3 matches, 52 runs, 4 wickets)

Shyam Ramesh might return to the COL playing XI for this game. He has amassed 52 runs while striking at 157.58. He has returned with four scalps with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SVD vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Renjith Mani 54 runs & 3 wickets in 4 matches Shyam Ramesh 52 runs & 4 wickets in 3 matches Hafiz Almas 46 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan 6 wickets in 4 matches Junaid Shamsuddin 52 runs & 3 wickets in 4 matches

SVD vs COL match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders in their ranks and hence, they will be vital picks. Thus, the likes of Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Shyam Ramesh, Hafiz Almas and Renjith Mani will be the ones to watch out for.

SVD vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Dubai D10 Division 1 - Interglobe Marine vs Defenders CC.

Wicket-keeper: Hari Prasanth, Abdul Shakoor

Batters: Renjith Mani, Junaid Shamsuddin, Shahzad Ali

All-rounders: Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Shyam Ramesh, Hafiz Almas

Bowlers: Muhammad Zeeshan-I, Shahid Nawaz, Muhammad Zameer

SVD vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Dubai D10 Division 1 - Interglobe Marine vs Defenders CC.

Wicket-keeper: Abdul Shakoor

Batters: Renjith Mani, Junaid Shamsuddin, Lahiru Sandaruwan-I

All-rounders: Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Shyam Ramesh, Hafiz Almas, Abdul Ghaffar

Bowlers: Muhammad Zeeshan-I, Kumar Ramakrishnan, Shahid Nawaz

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 1865 votes