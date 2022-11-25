SEY vs KEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022, Match 25

Seychelles (SEY) will encounter Kenya (KEN) in the 25th match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 on Friday, November 25 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SEY vs KEN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Kenya have won four games in a row in their campaign. The form of Peter Langat and Rushab Patel has been outstanding, and they have been well supported. They will look to extend their winning streak with a victory on Friday. Seychelles, on the other hand, are having a bad tournament since their batters and bowlers have struggled to put together consistent performances, and as a result, they are yet to win a game, with three losses in six games.

SEY vs KEN Match Details

The 25th match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will be played on November 25 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali. The game is set to take place at 5:15 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SEY vs KEN, Match 25

Date and Time: November 25, 2022, 5:15 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali

Pitch Report

The track at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium is well-balanced, with something in it for both bowlers and batters. Pacers could have an advantage, as the pitch has movement and bounce. Anything above 120 runs could be a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by the team batting first: 2

Matches won by the team bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 78

Average 2nd innings score: 68

SEY vs KEN Probable Playing 11 today

SEY injury/team news

No injury concerns.

SEY Probable Playing XI:

Thiwanka Rajapaksha, Mazharul Islam, Stephen Madusanka, Rashen De Silva, Kelvin Deso, Krishna Naidoo (c), Abhijit Pednekar (wk), Lalji Hirani, Sohail Rocket, Rukmal, Tharmenthiran Shanmugam

KEN injury/team news

No injury concerns.

KEN Probable Playing XI:

Rushab Patel (c), Collins Obuya, Irfan Karim (wk), Rakep Patel, Tanzeel Sheikh, Shem Ngoche, Sachin Bhudia, Nelson Odhiambo, Lucas Ndandason, Peter Langat, Vraj Patel

SEY vs KEN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Irfan Karim (71 runs in four matches)

He looked decent with the bat in his previous outing, scoring 30 off 20 balls with the help of five boundaries. Given his ability, he could be a good addition to your fantasy side.

Top Batter Pick

Rushabh Patel (116 runs in three matches, Average: 38.66)

He batted last against the LES and looked in good form, scoring 63 runs at a strike rate of 185.29 with 8 fours. This makes Rushab a must-have in your SEY vs KEN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Collins Obuya (205 runs in six matches, Average: 102.50)

Obuya has been in superb form with the bat. He has scored 205 runs at an outstanding average of 102.50 in six games, making him a multiplier pick for the SEY vs KEN Dream11 Fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Shem Ngoche (Seven wickets in six matches, Average: 8.71)

He has been in great form with the ball in the competition so far, having picked up seven wickets in four games at an economy rate of 7.75. He could be a multiplier pick for today's outing.

SEY vs KEN match captain and vice-captain choices

Thiwana Rajapaksha

He has been phenomenal with the bat in the tournament so far, scoring 118 runs at an average of 23.60 while also proving effective on the field. He could be an excellent choice for captaincy in your fantasy team.

Stephen Madusuanka

Stephen has been in brilliant form with the bat this tournament and is a valuable contributor lower in the batting order. He has scored 97 runs at an average of 48.50 in six games, making him an absolute must-have in your SEY vs KEN Dream11 fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for SEY vs KEN Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Rushab Patel 116 runs in three games Stephen Madusanka 97 runs in six games Shem Ngoche Seven wickets in six games Krishna Naidoo Seven wickets in six games Vraj Patel Five wickets in six games

SEY vs KEN match expert tips 25th match

Peter Langat is a fantastic right-arm medium-fast bowler who can win games on his own. He has extensive experience as a regular member of his national side. He has scalped 10 wickets at an average of 5.00 in six games and will be eager to put up a strong showing in today's game, making him a popular choice for your Dream11 team.

SEY vs KEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25th, Head To Head League

SEY vs KEN Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Irfan Karim

Batters: Rushab Patel, Rakep Patel, R De Silva

All-Rounders: C Obuya (c), N Odhiambo, K Naidoo

Bowlers: S Ngoche, P Kipkoech (vc), R Samaratunga, S Rana Rocket

SEY vs KEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25th, Grand League

SEY vs KEN Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: A Pednekar

Batters: Rushab Patel, T Madhusanka, R De Silva

All-Rounders: C Obuya (c), N Odhiambo, K Naidoo (vc)

Bowlers: S Ngoche, P Kipkoech, Vraj Patel, S Rana Rocket

Poll : 0 votes