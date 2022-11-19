SEY vs LES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 Match 12

Seychelles will take on Lesotho in the 12th game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali City on Sunday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SEY vs LES Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Seychelles have played two games, but both were affected by rain. They played decently and were in good position to win before rain played spoilsport. Meanwhile, Lesotho have won one and lost one of their games. They beat Mali by 31 runs in their first game before losing to Botswana by ten wickets.

SEY vs LES, Match Details

The 12th game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 between Seychelles and Lesotho will be played on November 20 at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre in Kigali City at 5:15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SEY vs LES

Date & Time: November 20, 2022; 5:15 pm IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The track at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre in Kigali City is a decent one to bat on, and the average score batting first after three completed first innings at this venue is 130. The bowlers will have something in it for them as well.

Matches won by team batting first: 1

Matches won by team bowling first: 1

SEY vs LES Probable Playing XIs

Seychelles Team News

No major injury concerns

Seychelles Probable Playing XI

Mazharul Islam, Thiwanka Rajapaksha, Stephen Themeera Madusanka, Rashen de Silva, Deso Kalvin, Naidoo Krishna (c), Shanmugasundram Mohan (wk), Tharmenthiran Shanmugam, Samarathunga Rukmal, Sivakumar Udhayan, Sohail Rana Rocket

Lesotho Team News

No major injury concerns

Lesotho Probable Playing XI

Chachole Tlali, Samir Patel, Maaz Khan, Waseem Yaqoob (c), Molai Matsau, Ayaj Patel (wk), Mohammad Arbaaz Khan, Mohleki Leoela, Tsepiso Chaoana, Yahya Jakda, M Lerotholi Gabriel

Today’s SEY vs LES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Samir Patel (2 matches, 25 runs)

Patel has got decent starts in both games he has played, scoring 25 runs across both innings.

Top Batter Pick

Stephen Themeera Madusanka (1 inning, 29 runs)

Madusanka batted well in the only knock he has played. He got 29 off 24 and struck four fours. He can also bowl economical spells.

Top All-rounder Pick

Naidoo Krishna (2 innings, 2 wickets)

Krishna has bowled twice in the tournament. In 3.1 overs, he has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 5.05. He can also be handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Tsepiso Chaoana (2 matches, 2 wickets)

Chaoana has been in top form with the ball. He has taken two wickets in six overs in two games at an economy rate of 5.33.

SEY vs LES match captain and vice-captain choices

Waseem Yaqoob (2 matches, 25 runs, 2 wickets)

Yaqoob has been very effective with both bat and ball. He has scored 25 runs and picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.20.

Rashen de Silva (1 innings, 46 runs)

De Silva has batted just once and seemed to be in good touch. He racked up an unbeaten 46 off 29 in a knock that had four boundaries. He can also chip in with the ball.

Five Must-picks with player stats for SEY vs LES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rashen de Silva 46 runs in 1 inning Waseem Yaqoob 25 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Stephen Themeera Madusanka 29 runs in 1 inning Naidoo Krishna 2 wickets in 2 matches Tsepiso Chaoana 2 wickets in 2 matches

SEY vs LES Match Expert Tips

There are some utility players in both teams, and they could be crucial picks. Rhe likes of Stephen Themeera Madusanka, Rashen de Silva, Naidoo Krishna, Thiwanka Rajapaksha and Waseem Yaqoob could be ones to watch out for.

SEY vs LES Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Dream11 Team for Seychelles vs Lesotho - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022

Wicketkeeper: Samir Patel

Batters: Stephen Themeera Madusanka, Rashen de Silva, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Arbaaz Khan

All-rounders: Naidoo Krishna, Thiwanka Rajapaksha, Waseem Yaqoob

Bowlers: Yahya Jakda, Tsepiso Chaoana, Sohail Rana Rocket

SEY vs LES Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Seychelles vs Lesotho - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022

Wicketkeeper: Samir Patel

Batters: Stephen Themeera Madusanka, Rashen de Silva, Mohammad Arbaaz Khan

All-rounders: Naidoo Krishna, Thiwanka Rajapaksha, Waseem Yaqoob

Bowlers: Yahya Jakda, Tsepiso Chaoana, Tharmenthiran Shanmugam, M Lerotholi Gabriel

