SEY vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A, Match 8

Seychelles (SEY) will be up against Mali (MAL) in the eighth match of the ICC Men's T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre in Kigali on Friday, November 18. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SEY vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Seychelles will be playing their second game of the season. Their first match against Botswana was abandoned due to rain. Mali, on the other hand, will be very disappointed with their performance in the last match wherein they lost to Lesotho by 31 runs.

Both teams will be eager to win this match and register their first win of the season.

SEY vs MAL Match Details

The eighth match of the ICC Men's T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A will be played on November 18 at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre in Kigali. The match is set to take place at 05.15 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SEY vs MAL, ICC Men's T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A, Match 8

Date and Time: November 18, 2022, 05.15 pm IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali

SEY vs MAL Pitch Report

The pitch at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the spinners will also come into play as the match progresses. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 146 runs.

Last 4 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 122

Average second innings score: 108

SEY vs MAL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Seychelles: NR-L-L-W-L

Mali: L

SEY vs MAL probable playing 11s for today’s match

SEY Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SEY Probable Playing 11

Krishna Naidoo (C), Thiwanka Rajapaksha, Shanmugasundram Mohan (WK), Mazharul Islam, Stephen Madusanka, Rashen De Silva, Kelvin Deso, Sivakumar Udhayan, Sohail Rocket, Rukmal, and Tharmenthiran Shanmugam.

MAL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MAL Probable Playing 11

Cheick Amala Keita (C), Lamissa Sanogo, Daouda Traore (WK), Mamadou Diawara, Mahamadou Diaby, Moustapha Diakite, Mamadou Sidibe, Theodore Macalou, Sekou Diaby, Mohamed Coulibaly, and Sanze Kamate.

SEY vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Daouda Traore (1 match, 6 runs, Strike Rate: 50.00)

Traore failed to perform with the bat in the last match, scoring only six runs at a strike rate of 50.00. He will be looking forward to coming back stronger in this upcoming match.

Top Batter pick

Cheick Amala Keita (1 match, 35 runs, Strike Rate: 125.00)

Amala Keita scored 35 runs at a strike rate of 125 in the last match against Lesotho. He is a quality batter who could also play a big knock in this upcoming match.

Top All-rounder pick

Mohamed Coulibaly (1 match, 1 run and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 100.00 and Economy Rate: 9.33)

Coulibaly is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball on Friday. Although he didn't perform as per the expectation in the last match, scalping only one wicket at an economy rate of 9.33.

Top Bowler pick

Sohail Rocket (7 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.95)

Sohail has been one of the most consistent performers with the ball for Seychelles in recent times. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 7.95 in seven T20Is.

SEY vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

Krishna Naidoo

Naidoo can be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team. He has scored 42 runs and also picked up four wickets in seven T20Is for Seychelles.

Theodore Macalou

Macalou can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in this upcoming match. He scored 12 runs at a strike rate of 85+ and also scalped two wickets in the last match against Lisotho.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SEY vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Stephen Madusanka - 145 runs and 1 wicket in 7 matches.

Cheick Amala Keita - 35 runs in 1 match.

Theodore Macalou - 12 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match.

Krishna Naidoo - 42 runs and 4 wickets in 7 matches.

Sohail Rocket - 5 wickets in 7 matches.

SEY vs MAL match expert tips

Stephen Madusanka

Madusanka could prove to be a valuable asset for your fantasy team. He has scored 145 runs at a strike rate of 93.54 and also picked up a wicket in seven T20Is.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this SEY vs MAL match, click here!

SEY vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head to Head League

SEY vs MAL Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A

SEY vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Daouda Traore

Batters: Stephen Madusanka, Cheick Amala Keita, Mamadou Sidibe

All-rounders: Kelvin Deso, Krishna Naidoo, Theodore Macalou, Mohamed Coulibaly

Bowlers: Lamissa Sanogo, Sekou Diaby, Tharmenthiran Shanmugam

SEY vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

SEY vs MAL Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A

SEY vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Daouda Traore

Batters: Stephen Madusanka, Cheick Amala Keita, Moustapha Diakite

All-rounders: Krishna Naidoo, Mamadou Diawara, Theodore Macalou, Mohamed Coulibaly

Bowlers: Sekou Diaby, Sohail Rocket, Tharmenthiran Shanmugam

Poll : 0 votes