SEY vs STH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A, Match 16

Seychelles will be up against Saint Helena (SEY vs STH) in Match 16 of the ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A on Monday, November 21. The Gahana International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda will host this contest.



Seychelles have won one out of their three matches and are sixth in the points table. They lost their last encounter against Lesotho by seven wickets.

Saint Helena, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are seventh in the points table. They lost their last match against Rwanda by 54 runs.

SEY vs STH Match Details

The 16th match of the ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A will be played on Nov. 21 at the Gahana International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda. The match is set to take place at 5:15 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SEY vs STH, ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A, Match 16.

Date and Time: November 21, 2022, 5:15 pm IST.

Venue: Gahana International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda.

SEY vs STH Pitch Report

The track at the Gahana International Cricket Stadium has dramatically favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. However, as the match progresses, the surface should even out and allow the batters to play their shots freely.

Four out of the last five matches played at this venue have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by team batting first: 1.

Matches won by team bowling first: 4.

Average first innings score: 90.

Average second innings score: 100.

SEY vs STH Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Seychelles: L W.

Saint Helena: L W.

SEY vs STH probable playing 11s for today’s match

SEY Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Seychelles, who will have a full contingent to choose from for this game.

SEY Probable Playing 11

Mazharul Islam, Thiwanka Rajapaksha, Stephen Themeera Madusanka, Rashen de Silva, Deso Kalvin, Naidoo Krishna (C), Shanmugasundram Mohan (WK), Tharmenthiran Shanmugam, Samarathunga Rukmal, Sivakumar Udhayan, Sohail Rana Rocket.

STH Injury/Team News

Saint Helena also have no major injury updates heading into this match.

STH Probable Playing 11

Alex Langham, Aiden Leo, Brett Isaac, Scott Crowie (C), Andrew Yon, Jordi Henry, Cliff Richards (WK), Rhys Francis, Barry Stroud, Gareth Johnson, Jamie Ellick.

SEY vs STH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Cliff Richards (Two matches, two runs, Strike Rate: 100.00)

Cliff Richards hasn’t made a big impression in the tournament so far, but will be looking forward to changing things around in this match. He has scored only two runs at a strike rate of 100.00 in two games and will want to explode this time around.

Top Batter pick

Rashen de Silva (Three matches, 73 runs, Strike Rate: 128.07)

Rashen de Silva has played exceptionally well in recent times, scoring 73 runs at a strike rate of 128.07 for Seychelles in three matches. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team for this crucial game against Saint Helena.

Top All-rounder pick

Andrew Yon (Two matches, four wickets, Economy Rate: 7.50)

Andrew Yon is a bowling all-rounder who can also contribute with the willow in the lower middle-order. In two matches, he has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.50 and will want to keep his wicket-taking streak going in this match.

Top Bowler pick

Sohail Rana Rocket (Three matches, three wickets, Economy Rate: 6.75)

Sohail Rana Rocket can provide regular breakthroughs for Seychelles with his lethal bowling. Having played three matches, he has grabbed three wickets at an economy rate of 6.75 and can be a valuable asset for your SEY vs STH Dream 11 fantasy team.

Andrew Yon

Andrew Yon

Andrew Yon has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.50 in three matches. He is looking in great touch and is an extremely viable option lead your fantasy team as he could bring great returns in this game.

Kelvin Deso

Kelvin Deso is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. He has scored only 19 runs in two matches so far, but has previously proved his ability to be explosive, making him a good choice for the captaincy or vice-captaincy.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SEY vs STH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Andrew Yon: Four wickets in two matches.

Thiwanka Rajapaksha: 91 runs in three matches.

Sohail Rana Rocket: Three wickets in three matches.

Rashen de Silva: 73 runs in three matches.

Mazharul Islam: 47 runs in three matches.

SEY vs STH match expert tips

Andrew Yon could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has bowled exceptionally well, scalping four wickets at an economy rate of 7.50. He could also chip in with some crucial runs with the bat.



SEY vs STH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

Seychelles vs Saint Helena Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A

Seychelles vs Saint Helena Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Cliff Richards.

Batters: Rashen de Silva, Mazharul Islam, Alex Langham.

All-rounders: Kelvin Deso, Andrew Yon, Thiwanka Rajapaksha, Scott Crowie.

Bowlers: Sohail Rana Rocket, Aiden Leo, Tharmenthiran Shanmugam.

SEY vs STH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

Seychelles vs Saint Helena Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A

Seychelles vs Saint Helena Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Cliff Richards.

Batters: Rashen de Silva, Alex Langham, Stephen Themeera Madusanka.

All-rounders: Kelvin Deso, Andrew Yon, Thiwanka Rajapaksha, Naidoo Krishna.

Bowlers: Sohail Rana Rocket, Brett Isaac, Barry Stroud.

