SF vs NY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Major League Cricket 2025, Match 14

The 14th match of the Major League Cricket 2025 will see San Francisco Unicorns (SF) squaring off against MI New York (NY) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on Tuesday, June 24.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SF vs NY Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The San Francisco Unicorns have won all of their last four matches. They won their last match against the Texas Super Kings by 7 wickets. MI New York, on the other hand, have won one of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Washington Freedom by 2 wickets.

These two teams have played a total of three head-to-head matches. The San Francisco Unicorns have won all the matches.

SF vs NY Match Details

The 14th match of the Major League Cricket 2025 will be played on June 24 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. The game is set to take place at 5:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SF vs NY, 14th Match

Date and Time: 24th June 2025, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas

Pitch Report

The pitch at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas is balanced with equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a good scoring match with pacers taking more wickets than spinners. The last match played at this venue was between Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings, where a total of 443 runs were scored at a total of 9 wickets.

SF vs NY Form Guide

SF - Won 4 of their last 4 matches

NY - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

SF vs NY Probable Playing XI

SF Playing XI

No injury updates

Finn Allen, Jake Fraser McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Cooper Connolly, Corey Anderson (c), Haris Rauf, Xavier Bartlett, Brody Couch, Liam Plunkett

NY Playing XI

No injury updates

Agni Chopra, Quinton de Kock (wk), Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen ul Haq, Ehsan Adil

SF vs NY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

F Allen

F Allen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every match. He has smashed 294 runs in the last four matches. Q de Kock is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Patel

J Fraser McGurk and M Patel are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. M Patel is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously in domestic leagues. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 207 runs in the last four matches. K Pollard is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

M Bracewell

M Short and M Bracewell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Bracewell will bat in the top order and might bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 147 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last four matches. H Khan is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

H Rauf

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Rauf and T Boult. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. H Rauf is in great form and can take wickets in today's match. He has taken 11 wickets in the last four matches. X Bartlett is another good bowler for today's match.

SF vs NY match captain and vice-captain choices

F Allen

F Allen is one of the most crucial picks from the San Francisco Unicorns as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 294 runs in the last four matches.

M Bracewell

M Bracewell is no doubt one of the top picks from the MI New York squad. He is in top form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 147 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for SF vs NY, 14th Match

Q de Kock

M Bracewell

M Patel

F Allen

M Short

San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Q de Kock, N Pooran, F Allen

Batters: M Patel, J Fraser McGurk

All-rounders: M Bracewell, M Short, H Khan

Bowlers: X Bartlett, T Boult, H Rauf

San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Q de Kock, N Pooran, F Allen

Batters: M Patel

All-rounders: M Bracewell, M Short, H Khan, S Patel

Bowlers: X Bartlett, N Ul Haq, H Rauf

