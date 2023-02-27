SF vs RSXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ganga Cricket Club T10, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Ganga Cricket Club T10 will see the Shamshwadi Fighters (SF) squaring off against the Royal Striker XI (RSXI) at the Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, February 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SF vs RSXI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Shamshwadi Fighters have won all of their last five matches. The Royal Striker XI, on the other hand, have tasted victories on three out of five appearances.

The Royal Striker XI are a tough team to beat, but the Shamshwadi Fighters are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SF vs RSXI Match Details

The 22nd match of the Ganga Cricket Club T10 will be played on February 27 at the Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium in Uttar Pradesh. The game is set to take place at 11:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SF vs RSXI, Match 22

Date and Time: 27th February 2023, 11:45 AM IST

Venue: Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium, Uttar Pradesh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Farrukhabad Sikandar and DK Super Kings, where a total of 256 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

SF vs RSXI Form Guide

SF - Won 5 of their last 5 matches

RSXI - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

SF vs RSXI Probable Playing XI

SF Playing XI

No injury updates

Kamran Khan, Mohit Abichandani, Panchanand Singh, Aadil Shaikh, Adnan Khan-II, Atique, Danish Pasha (wk), Aarwaz Zama (c), Praduman Tiwari, Meraj Khan, Mohd Asif

RSXI Playing XI

No injury updates

Aditya Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Pratik Gupta, Ashu Kashyap (wk), Akash Maurya, Tushar, Nikhil Sharma (c), Shariq Khan, Vipin Yadav, Sukhdev Chaudhary, Nitin Kumar

SF vs RSXI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Pasha

D Pasha is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Kashyap is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Abichandani

A Maurya and M Abichandani are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. P Singh played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

P Gupta

A Zama and P Gupta are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Chaudhary is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Kumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Kumar and A Shaikh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SF vs RSXI match captain and vice-captain choices

M Abichandani

M Abichandani will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 144 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last four matches.

A Maurya

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Maurya as he will bowl in the death overs and bat in the top order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 67 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for SF vs RSXI, Match 22

M Abichandani

A Maurya

P Singh

D Pasha

P Gupta

Shamshwadi Fighters vs Royal Striker XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Shamshwadi Fighters vs Royal Striker XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Pasha, A Kashyap

Batters: M Abichandani, A Maurya, P Singh

All-rounders: A Zama, P Gupta

Bowlers: A Shaikh, M Khan, K Khan, A Kumar

Shamshwadi Fighters vs Royal Striker XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Pasha

Batters: M Abichandani, A Maurya, P Singh

All-rounders: A Zama, P Gupta

Bowlers: A Shaikh, M Khan, K Khan, A Kumar, V Yadav

