SF vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Major League Cricket 2025, Match 1

The 1st match of Major League Cricket 2025 will see San Francisco Unicorns (SF) squaring off against Washington Freedom (WAS) at the Oakland Coliseum in California on Friday, June 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SF vs WAS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
San Francisco Unicorns have a very balanced squad with hitters like Tim Seifert and Jake Fraser McGurk at the top and Haris Rauf's experience in their bowling attack. Washington Freedom, on the other hand, have one of the strongest squads of this season with a lot of experienced bowlers, all-rounders, and batters.
These two teams have played a total of four head-to-head matches. Washington Freedom have won three matches while San Francisco Unicorns have won only one match.
SF vs WAS Match Details
The 1st match of Major League Cricket 2025 will be played on June 13 at the Oakland Coliseum in California. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
SF vs WAS, 1st Match
Date and Time: 13th June 2025, 6:30 AM IST
Venue: Oakland Coliseum, California
Pitch Report
The pitch at Oakland Coliseum in California is balanced with equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a good scoring match with pacers taking more wickets than spinners.
SF vs WAS Form Guide
SF - Will be playing their first match
WAS - Will be playing their first match
SF vs WAS Probable Playing XI
SF Playing XI
No injury updates
Finn Allen, Jake Fraser McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Cooper Connolly, Corey Anderson (c), Haris Rauf, Xavier Bartlett, Brody Couch, Liam Plunkett
WAS Playing XI
No injury updates
Andries Gous, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Owen, Glenn Maxwell (c), Jack Edwards, Glenn Phillips, Ian Holland, Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Saurabh Netravalkar, Lockie Ferguson
SF vs WAS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
T Seifert
T Seifert is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every match. He is also performing the wicket-keeping duties for his team. F Allen is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
G Maxwell
J Fraser McGurk and G Maxwell are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. G Maxwell is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously in domestic leagues. He will bat in the top order and also bowl some overs. C Connolly is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
R Ravindra
G Phillips and R Ravindra are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. R Ravindra will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. M Owen is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.
Bowlers
H Rauf
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Ferguson and H Rauf. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. H Rauf is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. J Behrendorff is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.
SF vs WAS match captain and vice-captain choices
R Ravindra
R Ravindra is one of the most crucial picks from Washington Freedom as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs.
G Maxwell
G Maxwell is no doubt another good pick from the Washington Freedom squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue.
5 Must-Picks for SF vs WAS, 1st Match
G Maxwell
R Ravindra
T Seifert
F Allen
M Owen
San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: T Seifert, F Allen
Batters: G Maxwell, J Fraser McGurk, C Connolly
All-rounders: M Owen, R Ravindra, G Phillips
Bowlers: L Ferguson, H Rauf, J Behrendorff
San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: T Seifert, F Allen
Batters: G Maxwell, J Fraser McGurk
All-rounders: M Owen, R Ravindra, G Phillips, C Anderson
Bowlers: L Ferguson, H Rauf, X Bartlett
