SFU vs SEO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Major League Cricket T20 match - July 16th, 2023

The fourth match of the ongoing Major League Cricket between the San Francisco Unicorns and the Seattle Orcas is scheduled to take place at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Sunday, July 16.

The San Francisco Unicorns began their season with an impressive 22-run victory over the MI New York. Despite the underperformance of their star-studded top-order consisting of Finn Allen, Wade, Stoinis and Finch, local star Corey Anderson smacked a match-winning unbeaten 91-run knock, supported by Shadab Khan’s 61 from the other end.

The Seattle Orcas, on the other hand, also had a successful start as they defeated the Washington Freedom in their season opener. Imad Wasim, Parnell, and Harmeet Singh showcased their bowling prowess, while the Orcas batters took the side to a comfortable victory.

That said, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the SFU vs SEO Dream11 game.

#3 Quinton de Kock (SEO) - 9 Credits

The Seattle Orcas opener Quinton de Kock is one of the players to keep an eye on. He managed to score only 10 runs in the first game. The wicketkeeper-batter is expected to put on a show with the willow to take Orcas to yet another victory.

De Kock would be keeping some valuable fantasy points with the bat and from behind the wickets. The Proteas star would be one of the primary choices to lead in the SFU vs SEO Dream11 game.

#2 Shadab Khan (SFU) - 8.5 Credits

The San Francisco Unicorns star Shadab Khan put on a stunning all-round performance in the team’s season opener over MI New York. With the willow, he smacked a 61-run knock off 30 balls with four fours and five sixes.

Additionally, he made a crucial contribution with the ball as he went on to pick up a big wicket of Dewald Brevis, ultimately turning the game in his team’s favor. The Pakistan all-rounder would be a crucial captaincy choice in your SFU vs SEO Dream11 game.

#1 Marcus Stoinis (SFU) - 8.5 Credits

The hard-hitting Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis bats at No.3 for the San Francisco Unicorns. Furthermore, he bowls his full quota of four overs.

Although Stoinis couldn’t create an impact in both departments in the team’s first game, he is expected to turn the tables in the second encounter. In the SFU vs SEO Dream11 game, he can be your most valuable player.

