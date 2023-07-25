SFU vs TSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Major League Cricket 2023, Match 14

The 14th match of the Major League Cricket 2023 will see San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) squaring off against Texas Super Kings (TSK) at Church Street Park in Morrisville on Tuesday, July 25.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SFU vs TSK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

San Francisco Unicorns have won two of their last four matches. Texas Super Kings, too, have won two of their last four matches of the season. Texas Super Kings will give it their all to win the match, but San Francisco Unicorns are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SFU vs TSK Match Details

The 14th match of the Major League Cricket 2023 will be played on July 25 at Church Street Park in Morrisville. The game is set to take place at 2:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SFU vs TSK, Match 14

Date and Time: July 25, 2023, 2:30 am IST

Venue: Church Street Park, Morrisville

Pitch Report

The pitch at Church Street Park in Morrisville looks good for batters and both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch and score a lot of runs. You might expect a high-scoring match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Washington Freedom and MI New York, where a total of 321 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

SFU vs TSK Form Guide

SFU - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

TSK - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

SFU vs TSK Probable Playing XI

SFU Playing XI

No injury updates

A Finch (c), Tajinder Singh, M Stoinis, C Bishnoi, Corey Anderson, Finn Allen, SH Khan, MS Wade (wk), L Plunkett, C le Roux, Haris Rauf

TSK Playing XI

No injury updates

D Miller, Milind Kumar, F du Plessis (c), Devon Conway (wk), Zia Shahzad, C Chetty, Mohammad Mohsin, Mitchell Santner, D Sams, DJ Bravo, J Theron

SFU vs TSK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Conway

D Conway is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Wade is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

F Du Plessis

C Anderson and F Du Plessis are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. D Miller played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Khan

D Bravo and S Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Santner is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

H Rauf

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Plunkett and H Rauf. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Theron is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SFU vs TSK match captain and vice-captain choices

D Conway

D Conway will bat in the top order and will also perform the wicket-keeping duties, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 214 points in the last four matches.

S Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Khan the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 252 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for SFU vs TSK, Match 14

D Conway

D Bravo

C Anderson

S Khan

H Rauf

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for batters, it is advisable to pick at least three top-order batters. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Wade, D Conway

Batters: F Du Plessis, C Anderson, D Miller

All-rounders: D Bravo, M Stoinis, S Khan, D Sams, M Santner

Bowlers: H Rauf

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Wade, D Conway, F Allen

Batters: F Du Plessis, C Anderson

All-rounders: D Bravo, M Stoinis, S Khan, M Santner

Bowlers: H Rauf, L Plunkett