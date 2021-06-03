SGH vs FCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kiel Match - June 04, 2021

SG Hameln will be up against First Contact in match number 17 of the ECS T10 Kiel at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Friday.

SG Hameln started their ECS T10 Kiel campaign with two losses, both against MTV Stallions. However, they have turned things around big time. The Thusitha Ratnayake-led side have won three games in a row to move into third spot in Group A.

First Contact, on the other hand, haven’t been in the best of forms in the ECS T10 Kiel so far. They have lost four of their five games, winning just once. First Contact ended up on the losing side in their first three matches before beating Moorburger TSV. However, they lost their very next game and will be desperately looking to bring their floundering campaign back on track

Squads to choose from

SG Hameln: Thusitha Ratnayake (c), Akila Rajapakshe, Anas Altaf, Ankit Tomar, Atta Rahman, Aziz Bhatti, Chamila Bandara, Hamza Mahmood, Indika gunasekara, Mudassar Iqbal, Muneeb Mohammad, Naseem Aqib, Nekmal Khagsar, Rizwan Babar, Romal Barakzai, Safi Rahman, Saran Kannan, Zarif Gul Mumand

First Contact: Muhammad Sharif Safi (c), Abdulrahman Amarkhail, Ataullah Isakhel, Aziz Ullah, Azmatali Faraz, Hafiz Musakhel, Hasil Momand, Hassaan Khalid, Imran Khan Hassan, Muhammad Sharif Safi, Mohammad Akbar Jabarkhel, Nassrullah Amla, Rahmanullah Hasan kheil, Sadam Sherzad, Salman Haider, Shaukat Ali, Zahir Shah Zakhil, Zakirullah Zakhil

Predicted Playing XIs

SG Hameln: Akila Rajapakshe, Safi Rahman, Chamila Bandara, Zarif Gul Mumand (wk), Mudassar Iqbal, Aziz Bhatti, Romal Barakzai, Rizwan Babar, Thusitha Ratnayake (c), Ankit Tomar, Muneeb Mohammad

First Contact: Zahirshah Zakhil, Sadam Sherzad, Akbar Jabarkhel, Shaukat Ali, Sharif Safi (c), Salman Haider, Rahmanullah Hasan, Hasil Momand (wk), Abdulrahman Amarkhail, Ataullah Isakhel, Nassrullah Amla

Match Details

Match: SG Hameln vs First Contact

Date and Time: June 4th 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel

Pitch Report

The track at the Kiel Cricket Ground is a good one to bat on, but the bowlers haven’t been totally out of the game either. Another sporting wicket may well be in store for Friday's ECS T10 Kiel game, with a score of around 95 being par at the venue.

ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SGH vs FCT)

Dream11 Team for SG Hameln vs First Contact - ECS T10 Kiel 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Akbar Jabarkhel, Akila Rajapakshe, Sharif Safi, Safi Rahman, Chamila Bandara, Zahirshah Zakhil, Romal Barakzai, Rizwan Babar, Sadam Sherzad, Mudassar Iqbal, Muneeb Mohammad

Captain: Zahirshah Zakhil. Vice-captain: Rizwan Babar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akbar Jabarkhel, Thusitha Ratnayake, Sharif Safi, Safi Rahman, Chamila Bandara, Zahirshah Zakhil, Romal Barakzai, Rizwan Babar, Abdulrahman Amarkhail, Sadam Sherzad, Mudassar Iqbal

Captain: Zahirshah Zakhi.l Vice-captain: Romal Barakzai

