SG vs AM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 21

The Speenghar Tigers (SG) will take on the Amo Sharks (AM) in match 21 of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 on Friday at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul.

The Speenghar Tigers are one of the strongest teams this season. They have proved themselves by winning four of their last five matches. The Amo Sharks, on the other hand, have had a disastrous season as they have lost three of their last five matches.

While the Amo Sharks will exert every effort to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, the Speenghar Tigers are a much stronger squad. The Speenghar Tigers are expected to win the game.

SG vs AM Probable Playing XI

SG Playing XI

Usman Ghani (c), Bahar Shinwari, Tamim Surkhorodi, Najibullah Zadran, Ishaq Rahimi (wk), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Asif Afridi, Fareed Ahmad, Shawkat Zaman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Izharulhaq Naveed

AM Playing XI

Ihsanullah Janat (c), Asghar Atal, Juma Gul, Bahir Shah, Abdul Wasi, Abidullah Taniwal, Jamshid Miralikhil, Haji Murad Muradi (wk), Wafadar Momand, Yousuf Zazai, Bilal Khan

Match Details

SG vs AM, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 21

Date and Time: July 29, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

Pitch Report

The Kabul International Cricket Stadium's pitch is a batting-friendly surface, therefore the hitters should once again benefit from it. In the second half of the game, the pacers might receive some assistance, while the middle overs would be key for the spinners.

SG vs AM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

The best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team is without a doubt H Murad, who has excelled in recent domestic matches. He will additionally score points for catches.

Batters

For the Dream11 team, I Janat and U Ghani are the two top batsmen to select. Another excellent selection for your Dream11 team today is N Zadran. He smashed 83 runs in the match against Pamir Zalmi.

All-rounders

As S Ashraf and A Afridi will bat in the top order and complete their allotted number of overs, they are the finest all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is A Wasi.

Bowlers

Y Ahmadzai and Y Zazai are the top selections for today's Dream11 team of bowlers. Both have bowled superbly in their most recent games, and you may anticipate them bowling in the death overs. Another good choice for the Dream11 team is A Taniwal.

Top players to pick in SG vs AM Dream11 prediction team

N Zadran (SG)

A Afridi (SG)

S Ashraf (SG)

Speenghar Tigers vs Amo Sharks: Important stats for Dream11 team

Y Ahmadzai - Four runs and seven wickets

A Afridi - 12 runs and eight wickets

U Ghani - 164 runs

Speenghar Tigers vs Amo Sharks Dream11 Prediction Today (Shpageeza Cricket League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: H Murad, N Zadran, I Janat, U Ghani, S Ashraf, A Wasi, A Afridi, Y Ahmadzai, Y Zazai, I Naveed, A Taniwal

Captain: A Afridi Vice Captain: S Ashraf

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: H Murad, N Zadran, I Janat, U Ghani, S Ashraf, A Wasi, A Afridi, Y Ahmadzai, Y Zazai, F Malik, A Taniwal

Captain: A Afridi Vice Captain: N Zadran

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far