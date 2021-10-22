SG vs BD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Afghanistan One Day Tournament, Match 8

The Speen Ghar Region (SG) will lock horns with the Band-e-Amir Region (BD) in the eighth match of the Afghanistan One Day Tournament at the Kandahar Cricket Ground in Kandahar on Friday.

The Speen Ghar Region have lost all three of their Afghanistan One Day Tournament matches and are currently fourth in the points table. They fell 35 runs short in their last match against the Mis Ainak Region. Band-e-Amir Region, on the other hand, lost their last fixture against Amo Region by five wickets. They have lost as many as two matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table.

SG vs BD Probable Playing 11 Today

SG XI

Nasir Khan (C), Shawkat Zaman, Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Tariq Stanikzai, Bahir Shah, Arif Khan, Tamim Surkhorodi, Ismat Alam, Aftab Alam, Abdullah Adil, Shabir Noori.

BD XI

Zia-ul-Haq (C), Zubaid Akbari, Afar Zazai (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Younas Ahmadzai, Nisar Wahdat, Abdul Rahman, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Waqar Salamkheil, Nijat Masood, Mohammadullah Hamkar.

Match Details

SG vs BD, Match 8, Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Date and Time: 22nd October 2021, 09:45 AM IST

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Ground, Kandahar.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Kandahar Cricket Ground is a sporting one. While the batters will get full value for their shots, the pacers will also find some movement early on with the new ball. The team winning the toss will look to chase, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 251 runs.

Today’s SG vs BD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Afar Zazai: Zazai failed to perform with the bat in the only match he played in the Afghanistan One Day Tournament. But he is a quality batter who can prove to be a great differential pick for this game.

Batters

Tamim Surkhorodi: Surkhorodi batted pretty well in the only match he played this season, scoring 40 runs. He can play a big knock in today's fixture.

Shabir Noori: Noori has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Speen Ghar Region, scoring 52 runs in three matches. He can anchor the innings well for his side.

All-rounders

Zubaid Akbari: Akbari has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Afghanistan One Day Tournament, amassing 94 runs and also picked up two wickets in two outings.

Tariq Stanikzai: Stanikzai can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in today's match. He has scored 43 runs at a strike rate of 116.21 and also picked up two wickets in three Afghanistan One Day Tournament matches.

Bowlers

Abdul Rahman: Rahman has been in decent form with both the bat and ball so far this season. He has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 5.53 while also scoring 44 runs in two matches.

Ismat Alam: Alam has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.52 in three matches. He can also score some handy runs with the bat in the lower-middle order.

Top 5 best players to pick in SG vs BD Dream11 prediction team

Zubaid Akbari (BD) - 182 points

Abdul Rahman (BD) - 110 points

Tariq Stanikzai (SG) - 108 points

Bahir Shah (SG) - 103 points

Nasir Khan (SG) - 98 points

Important Stats for SG vs BD Dream11 prediction team

Zubaid Akbari: 94 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 82.45 and ER - 4.50

Abdul Rahman: 44 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 74.57 and ER - 5.53

Tariq Stanikzai: 43 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 116.21 and ER - 3.64

Bahir Shah: 125 runs in 3 matches; SR - 82.23

Nasir Khan: 100 runs in 3 matches; SR - 66.66

SG vs BD Dream11 Prediction Today (Afghanistan One Day Tournament)

SG vs BD Dream11 Prediction - Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Afar Zazai, Sediqullah Atal, Shawkat Zaman, Tamim Surkhorodi, Tariq Stanikzai, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Zubaid Akbari, Aftab Alam, Abdul Rahman, Waqar Salamkheil, Ismat Alam.

Captain: Shafiqullah Ghafari. Vice-captain: Zubaid Akbari.

SG vs BD Dream11 Prediction - Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Afar Zazai, Shabir Noori, Sediqullah Atal, Tamim Surkhorodi, Younas Ahmadzai, Tariq Stanikzai, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Zubaid Akbari, Aftab Alam, Nijat Masood, Waqar Salamkheil.

Captain: Zubaid Akbari. Vice-captain: Shafiqullah Ghafari.

Edited by Samya Majumdar