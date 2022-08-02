SG vs BOS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Qualifier 1

The Speenghar Tigers (SG) will take on the Boost Defenders (BOS) in the Qualifier 1 match of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 on Tuesday (August 2) at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in the league stage matches and will now hope to keep the momentum going in Qualifier 1 to seal a spot in the final.

Boost Defenders have been one of the strongest teams this season. They have won all their last seven matches. The Speenghar Tigers, on the other hand, have won six out of their last seven games.

While the Speenghar Tigers will exert every effort to win the match and seal a spot in the final, the Boost Defenders are a much stronger squad. Boost Defenders are expected to win the game and progress through to the final.

SG vs BOS Probable Playing XI

SG Playing XI

Usman Ghani (c), Bahar Shinwari, Tamim Surkhorodi, Najibullah Zadran, Ishaq Rahimi (wk), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Asif Afridi, Fareed Ahmad, Shawkat Zaman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Izharulhaq Naveed

BOS Playing XI

Farhan Zakhail, Afsar Zazai (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Munir Ahmad, Hayatullah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem, Zia-ur-Rehman, Ibrahim, Abdul Rahman

Match Details

SG vs BOS, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: August 02, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

Pitch Report

The Kabul International Cricket Stadium's pitch is a batting-friendly surface, therefore the hitters should once again benefit from it. The spinners might come into play as the game progresses.

SG vs BOS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

The best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team is A Zazai, who has excelled in recent domestic matches. He will additionally score points for catches.

Batters

For the Dream11 team, H Eisakhel and H Shahidi are the two top batsmen to select. Another excellent selection for your Dream11 team today is N Zadran. He smashed 81 runs in the last match against the Band-e-Amir Dragons.

All-rounders

As I Alam and Z Akbar bat in the top order and complete their allotted number of overs, they are the finest all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is S Ashraf.

Bowlers

F Farooqi and I Naveed are the top selections for today's Dream11 team of bowlers. Both have bowled superbly in their most recent games, and they might bowl in the death overs. Another good choice for the Dream11 team is Y Ahmadzai.

Top players to pick in SG vs BOS Dream11 prediction team

H Shahidi (BOS)

S Ashraf (SG)

Z Akbar (BOS)

Speenghar Tigers vs Boost Defenders: Important stats for Dream11 team

N Zadran - 287 runs

H Shahidi - 259 runs and two wickets

Z Akbar - Four runs and 12 wickets

Speenghar Tigers vs Boost Defenders Dream11 Prediction Today (Shpageeza Cricket League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Zazai, H Shahidi, U Ghani, N Zadran, Z Akbar, S Ashraf, I Alam, I Naveed, Y Ahmadzai, A Zia, F Farooqi

Captain: H Shahidi Vice Captain: Z Akbar

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Zazai, H Shahidi, H Eisakhel, N Zadran, Z Akbar, S Ashraf, F Malik, I Naveed, Y Ahmadzai, A Zia, F Farooqi

Captain: H Shahidi Vice Captain: S Ashraf

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far