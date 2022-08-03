SG vs KE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Shpageeza Cricket League T20, Qualifier 2

The Speen Ghar Tigers (SG) will lock horns with the Kabul Eagles (KE) in the second Qualifier of the Shpageeza Cricket League T20 at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul on Wednesday, August 3.

The Speen Ghar Tigers finished second in the points table after winning six out of their seven league games. They then fell to a six-run defeat in the first Qualifier against the Boost Defenders. The Kabul Eagles, on the other hand, finished just below their opponents in the standings, winning five out of their seven league fixtures. They registered a 39-run victory over the Mis-e-Ainak Knights in a rain-affected Eliminator.

SG vs KE Probable Playing 11 Today

SG XI

Usman Ghani (C), Najibullah Zadran, Bahar Shinwari, Tamim Surkhorodi, Shawkat Zaman, Ishaq Rahimi (WK), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Izharulhaq Naveed, Fareed Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Abdullah Adil.

KE XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Akbar Ali, Qais Ahmad, M Nabi, Haseebullah Lakanwal, Wahidullah Ali, Khalil Gurbaz, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Waleed Stanikzai.

Match Details

SG vs KE, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Qualifier 2

Date and Time: 3rd Aug 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium is a sporting one. While the bowlers could dominate proceedings if they maintain tight lines and lengths, the batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 140 runs.

Today’s SG vs KE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Gurbaz is his side's highest run-scorer in the Shpageeza Cricket League T20 with 336 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 186.67.

Batters

Najibullah Zadran: Zardran has scored 287 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 164.94. He is a reliable batter who is a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Usman Ghani: Usman has scored 299 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 139.72.

All-rounders

Sharafuddin Ashraf: Ashraf has scored 112 runs while also scalping nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.80 in eight Shpageeza Cricket League T20 matches.

Shahidullah Kamal: Kamal has been sensational with the bat, scoring 156 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 113.04.

Bowlers

Azmatullah Omarzai: Omarzai is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs for the Kabul Eagles. He has so far picked up 10 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 6.30.

Qais Ahmed: The Afghani leg-spinner has scalped 12 wickets in seven matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in SG vs KE Dream11 prediction team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KE) - 574 points

Sharafuddin Ashraf (SG) - 509 points

Usman Ghani (SG) - 484 points

Azmatullah Omarzai (KE) - 465 points

Ibrahim Zadran (KE) - 459 points

Important Stats for SG vs KE Dream11 prediction team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 336 runs in 8 matches; SR - 186.67

Sharafuddin Ashraf: 112 runs and 9 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 164.71 & ER - 6.80

Usman Ghani: 299 runs and 3 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 139.72 & ER - 2.83

Azmatullah Omarzai: 10 wickets in 8 matches; ER - 6.30

Ibrahim Zadran: 314 runs in 8 matches; SR - 149.52

SG vs KE Dream11 Prediction Today (Shpageeza Cricket League T20)

SG vs KE Dream11 Prediction - Shpageeza Cricket League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ishaq Rahimi, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Shahidullah Kamal, I Alam, Azmatullah Omarzai, Qais Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Captain: Sharafuddin Ashraf. Vice-captain: Shahidullah Kamal.

SG vs KE Dream11 Prediction - Shpageeza Cricket League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Shawkat Zaman, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yamin Ahmadzai, Izharulhaq Naveed, Wahidullah Ali.

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Vice-captain: Usman Ghani.

