SG vs KE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 6

The Speen Ghar Tigers (SG) will take on the Kabul Eagles (KE) in the sixth match of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul on Wednesday, July 20.

While the Speen Ghar Tigers got the better of Mis Ainak Knights by eight wickets in their season opener, the Kabul Eagles defeated the Band-e-Amir Dragons by six wickets in their first match.

SG vs KE Probable Playing 11 Today

SG XI

Waheedullah Shafaq, Shabir Noori, Nasir Khan, Fazal Zazai, Rahmatullah Sahaq, Karim Sadiq, Zubaid Akbari, Aftab Alam, Qais Ahmad, Abdullah Adil, Zahid Khan.

KE XI

Mohammad Shahzad, Asghar Afghan, Sediqullah Atal, Riaz Hassan, Allah Noor, Gulbadin Naib, Nangyalai Kharote, Iftekhar Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Bakhtar Atal, Mohammadullah Hamkar.

Match Details

SG vs KE, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: 20th July, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

Pitch Report

The track at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium generally favors the batters, with high scores being pretty common at the venue. Both teams would love to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being a par score on this ground.

Today’s SG vs KE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who has plenty of international experience to fall back on, is a hard-hitting batter. He scored 26 runs at a strike rate of 173.33 in the last match.

Batters

Usman Ghani scored 66 runs off 54 deliveries in the first match.

Najibullah Zadran didn’t make a big impression in the first match, but will be looking to change things around today.

All-rounder

Asif Afridi is a wonderful all-rounder who picked up three wickets at an economy rate of six in the first game.

Bowlers

Azmatullah Omarzai scalped three wickets at a sensational economy rate of 4.36 in the first game and will be keen to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in SG vs KE Dream11 prediction team

Usman Ghani (SG) – 97 points

Azmatullah Omarzai (KE) – 97 points

Asif Afridi (SG) – 93 points

Qais Ahmad (KE) – 70 points

Hashim Gurbaz (KE) – 66 points

Important stats for SG vs KE Dream11 prediction team

Usman Ghani: 66 runs

Azmatullah Omarzai: 3 wickets

Asif Afridi: 3 wickets

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 26 runs

Najibullah Zadran: 9 runs

SG vs KE Dream11 Prediction Today (Shpageeza Cricket League 2022)

SG vs KE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Shpageeza Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Asif Afridi, Hashim Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Qais Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Captain: Asif Afridi. Vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

SG vs KE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Shpageeza Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Asif Afridi, Hashim Gurbaz, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Azmatullah Omarzai, Qais Ahmad, Haseeb Ullah.

Captain: Usman Ghani. Vice-captain: Azmatullah Omarzai.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far