SG vs PZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 9

The Speenghar Tigers (SG) will take on Pamir Zalmi (PZ) in the ninth match of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 on Friday at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul.

The Speenghar Tigers are one of the best teams in this year's Shpageeza Cricket League. They have won their last two matches by big margins and are brimming with confidence. Pamir Zalmi have lost both of their last two matches and are currently placed last on the points table.

While Pamir Zalmi will exert every effort to win the match, the Speenghar Tigers are a much stronger squad. The Speenghar Tigers are expected to win the game.

SG vs PZ Probable Playing XI

SG Playing XI

Najibullah Zadran, Shawkat Zaman, Tamim Surkhorodi, Usman Ghani, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Asif Afridi, Ishaq Rahimi (wk), Bahar Ali, Yamin-Ahmadzai, Farid Malik, Izharullahq-Naveed

PZ Playing XI

Waheedullah Shafaq (wk), Noor-Ali-Zadran, Fazal Zazai, Ghamai Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Arshad Sadiqi, Dawlat-Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Sayed Shirzad, Fazal Niazai, Rokhan Barakzai

Match Details

SG vs PZ, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: July 22, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

Pitch Report

The Kabul International Cricket Stadium's pitch is batting-friendly, with a lot of runs being scored in the last few games. In the second half of the game, the pacers might get some assistance, while the middle overs would be key for the spinners.

SG vs PZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

The best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team is without a doubt W Shafaq, who has excelled in recent domestic matches. He will additionally score points for catches.

Batters

For the Dream11 team, N Zadran and U Ghani are the two top batsmen to select. Another excellent selection for your Dream11 team today is G Zadran. U Noori smashed 62 runs in just 38 balls in the first match against the Amo Sharks.

All-rounders

As A Afridi and R Shah bat in the top order and complete their allotted number of overs, they are the finest all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is D Zadran.

Bowlers

S Zadran and Y Ahmadzai are the top selections for today's Dream11 team of bowlers. Both have bowled superbly in their most recent games, and you may anticipate them bowling in the death overs. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is S Shirzad.

Top players to pick in SG vs PZ Dream11 prediction team

R Shah (PZ)

A Afridi (SG)

U Ghani (SG)

Speenghar Tigers vs Pamir Zalmi: Important stats for Dream11 team

S Shirzad - 23 runs and four wickets

R Shah - 81 runs and one wicket

A Afridi - Four wickets

Speenghar Tigers vs Pamir Zalmi Dream11 Prediction Today (Shpageeza Cricket League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: W Shafaq, N Zadran, G Zadran, U Ghani, S Zaman, R Shah, A Afridi, D Zadran, S Shirzad, S Zadran, Y Ahmadzai

Captain: R Shah Vice Captain: A Afridi

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: W Shafaq, N Zadran, U Ghani, S Zaman, R Shah, S Ashraf, A Afridi, D Zadran, S Shirzad, S Zadran, Y Ahmadzai

Captain: R Shah Vice Captain: N Zadran

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far