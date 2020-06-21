SGCC vs OLCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 22nd, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SGCC vs OLCC match of ECS T10 St. Gallen League 2020.

St Gallen CC take on Olten CC in Match 3 of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

ECS T10 St Gallen

Match 3 of the ECS T10 St Gallen League features Olten CC against the home side, St Gallen CC.

St Gallen CC enter the tournament as one of the hot favourites with a very strong bowling attack in their ranks. With a slew of all-rounders also in their side, St Gallen CC will ideally consider themselves the favourites against Olten, for whom this would be the second game of the tournament.

Although the odds are stacked heavily against Olten, this match promises to be an exciting encounter for Dream11 fans all around the world.

Squads to choose from:

St Gallen CC

Muhammad Idrees, Haroon Khan, Khalid Bajwa, Sarvanmurthu Sasikumar, Muhammad Waqar, Vivek Garg, Muhamamd Zeeshan, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Safi Mohabattullah, Fazil Khan Safi,Tanveer Abbas, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Kenardo Fletcher, Nasir Mahmood, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Mohamed Nasim, Emile Morgan, Falak Sher, Sangul Safi, Musa Ahmadzai, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ketan Patel, Ahmad Saeed, Omed Niazi, Nurullah Safi, Sheraz Sarwari

Olten CC

Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Ali Nayyer, Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Shane Charles, Pratheeparaj, Varothayan, Johnson Diyon, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Sufiyan Mohamed, Hamad Khan, Arbab Khan, Ravindrakumar Damotharam

Predicted Playing XIs

St Gallen CC

A Abbas, M Idrees, K Fletcher, V Garg, M Nasim, N Mahmood, M Ahmadzai, P Sivanesachelvan, F Sher, N Thangavadivel and K Bajwa

Olten CC

J Perumal, M Shahid, R Izzadeen, P Ratnarajah, G Navaretnarasa, S Charles, A Nayyer, S Thanasegaram, M Peer, H Khan and R Damotharam

Match Details:

Match: St Gallen CC vs Olten CC

Date: June 22, 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

A decent pitch awaits the two sides on Monday, with something in it for both the batsmen and bowlers. While the pacers should get some early movement, this isn't the case for the spinners, who might be restricted in their attempt to pick wickets. 80 would be par on this surface, with the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the match.

ECS T10 St Gallen Fantasy Suggestions

SGCC vs OLCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Shahid, A Abbas, J Perumal, V Garg, A Nayyer, G Navaretnarasa, K Fletcher, N Mahmood, M Peer, M Ahmadzai and P Sivanesachelvan

Captain: K Fletcher, Vice-captain: J Perumal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Shahid, A Abbas, J Perumal, K Bajwa, A Nayyer, M Nasim, K Fletcher, N Mahmood, M Peer, M Ahmadzai and H Khan.

Captain: A Nayyer , Vice-captain: K Fletcher