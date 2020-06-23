SGCC vs WICC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 23rd, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SGCC vs WICC match of ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

St Gallen CC take on Winterthur CC in Match 8 of the ECS T10 St Gallen 2020.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy

Match 8 of the ECS T10 St Gallen League pits St Gallen CC against the red-hot Winterthur CC on Tuesday.

St Gallen won one and lost one on Day 1, and there was a lot of scope for improvement in the bowling front. On the other hand, Winterthur CC won their only game on Monday, courtesy of a stellar all-round performance. They will be eyeing a win over the home side, for whom the likes of N Mahmood and M Waqar will be crucial.

With another good pitch on offer, we can expect a high-scoring game between the two sides in St Gallen.

Squads to choose from

St Gallen CC

Muhammad Idrees, Haroon Khan, Khalid Bajwa, Sarvanmurthu Sasikumar, Muhammad Waqar, Vivek Garg, Muhammad Zeeshan, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Safi Mohabattullah, Fazli Khan Safi,Tanveer Abbas, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Kenardo Fletcher, Nasir Mahmood, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Mohamed Nasim, Emile Morgan, Falak Sher, Sangul Safi, Musa Ahmadzai, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ketan Patel, Ahmad Saeed, Omed Niazi, Nurullah Safi, Sheraz Sarwari

Winterthur CC

Sufyan Cheema, Mohamed Aqular, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, B Ahmed Khan, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Pio de Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumatullah, Deesh Bannehaka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwari, Elyas Mahmudi, Chris Lodge, Shakteeshwar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufyan, Diyon Johnson, Sahan Lakshitha, Imran Sirajudeen

Predicted Playing XIs

St Gallen CC

H Khan, A Abbas, M Waqar, N Mahmood, K Fernando, N Thangavadivel, N Shivaneshwaran, M Nasim, M Ahmadzai, N Safi and S Sarwari.

Winterthur CC

M Aqular, S Cheema, M Gnanasekaran, B Ahmed Khan, D Banneheka, S Ali, S Lakshita, R Singh, E Mahmudi, I Sirajudeen and D Johnson

Match Details

Match: St Gallen CC vs Winterthur CC

Date: 23rd June 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report:

A belter of a track awaits the two sides, with even bounce and no turn on offer for the spinners. The pacers have operated mainly with short balls and will continue do so with not much movement available as well. Both sides will look to bat first with 90 being a par score on this surface.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion

SGCC vs WICC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Cheema, B Ahmed Khan, A Abbas, M Waqar, N Mahmood, M Nasim, D Banneheka, R Singh, E Mahmudi, S Sarwari and M Ahmadzai.

Captain: N Mahmood, Vice-Captain: B Ahmed Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Aqular, B Ahmed Khan, A Abbas, M Waqar, N Mahmood, K Fletcher, D Banneheka, R Singh, E Mahmudi, S Sarwari and M Ahmadzai.

Captain: N Mahmood, Vice-Captain: R Singh