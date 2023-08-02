SGCC vs ZLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 13

The 13th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see St Gallen CC squaring off against Zurich Lions CC (SGCC vs ZLS) on Wednesday, August 2. The Stadiom Grundenmoos in St. Gallen will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SGCC vs ZLS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Zurich Lions have lost all of their last three matches and desperately need to piece together an all-round display. St Gallen CC, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the tournament and will want to begin with a bang.

The Lions will give their all to win this match, but St Gallen are expected to win what should be a thrilling encounter.

SGCC vs ZLS Match Details

The 13th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 2 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 4:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: St Gallen CC vs Zurich Lions CC, Match 13, ECS Switzerland T10.

Date and Time: August 2, 2023, 4:15 PM IST.

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen.

Pitch Report

The pitch looks balanced and batters who are tactically astute will be able to score runs. The bowlers will also get some assistance, but will need to hit good areas.

Both teams will prefer to bat second on this surface. The last match played at this venue was between Zurich Lions CC and Power CC, where a total of 213 runs were scored for the loss of 12 combined wickets.

SGCC vs ZLS Form Guide

SGCC - Will be playing their first match.

ZLS - L, L, L.

SGCC vs ZLS Probable Playing XI

SGCC Playing XI

No injury updates for St Gallen CC heading into this match.

Sasi Kumar, Safi Mohabattullah, Muhammad Waqar (c), Ali Abbas, Hekmat Khogiyani, Sanagul Safi, Salman Khogiyani, Vivek Garg (wk), Haroon Khan, Safi Alahgul, Asif Muhammad.

ZLS Playing XI

No injury updates for Zurich Lions CC ahead of this must-win encounter.

Ankush Lal, Akash Wadhwa, Lokesh Verma, Ashwin Prakash, Mayur Daftari, Nicholas Salonen, Senthil Lakshmanan, Kanishk Shah (c), Saravanakumar Subramani, Sarfaraz Ahmad (wk), Akakhel Omed

SGCC vs ZLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Khogiyani

S Khogiyani is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for your SGCC vs ZLS Dream11 team. He will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in this match. S Ahmad is another good option for you to consider for your fantasy outfit.

Batters

A Lal

A Lal and H Khan are the two best batter picks for your fantasy team for this match. H Waqar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he could also prove to be a good pick.

All-rounders

S Lakshmanan

S Lakshmanan and A Mohammad are the best all-rounder picks for your SGCC vs ZLS Dream11 fantasy team. Both are expected to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs, thus maximizing their points potential.

M Daftari is another good option for you to consider.

Bowlers

M Ahmadzai

The top bowler picks for your fantasy team for this match are A Omed and M Ahmadzai. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs, improving their chances of picking up wickets.

A Muhammad could also prove to be a good pick.

SGCC vs ZLS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Lakshmanan

S Lakshmanan will bat in the middle order and is also expected to complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has earned 117 points in his last three matches.

H Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Khan the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team, making him a safe pick.

5 Must-Picks for SGCC vs ZLS, Match 13

A Lal

M Daftari

H Khan

S Lakshmanan

K Shah

St Gallen CC vs Zurich Lions CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

St Gallen CC vs Zurich Lions CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

St Gallens CC vs Zurich Lions CC Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Khogiyani.

Batters: A Lal, H Khan, M Waqar.

All-rounders: A Mohammed, M Daftari, S Lakshmanan, R Ramakrishnan.

Bowlers: M Ahmadzai, A Omed, A Muhammad.

St Gallen CC vs Zurich Lions CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

St Gallen CC vs Zurich Lions CC Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Khogiyani.

Batters: A Lal, H Khan, M Waqar, A Wadhwa.

All-rounders: A Mohammed, H Khogiyani, S Lakshmanan, K Shah.

Bowlers: M Ahmadzai, O Mushwani.