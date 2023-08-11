SGCC vs ZNCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Eliminator

The Eliminator match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see St Gallen CC (SGCC) squaring off against Zurich Nomads CC (ZNCC) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Friday, August 11.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SGCC vs ZNCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

St Gallen CC have won six of their last ten matches. Zurich Nomads CC, on the other hand, have won seven of their last ten matches. St Gallen CC will give it their all to win the match, but Zurich Nomads CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SGCC vs ZNCC Match Details

The Eliminator match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 11 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 12:15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SGCC vs ZNCC, Eliminator

Date and Time: August 11, 2023, 12:15 pm IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Wettingen and Zurich Crickets, where a total of 190 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

SGCC vs ZNCC Form Guide

SGCC - Won 6 of their last 10 matches

ZNCC - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

SGCC vs ZNCC Probable Playing XI

SGCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Hekmat Khogiyani, Sher Muhammad (wk), Mohsin Raza, Ali Abbas ©, Haroon Khan, Sanagul Safi, Vivek Garg, Musa Ahmadzai, Sasi Kumar, Muhammad Jafer, Mohammad Khugiani

ZNCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Faheem Nazir, Qasim Chaudhry, Waqas Khawaja, Qateel Zabiullah, Arbab Khan, Azeem Nazir ©, Jawed Danesh, Hassan Ahmed (wk), Amjad Ahmad, Amjad Rahmani

SGCC vs ZNCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Muhammad

S Muhammad is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Ahmed is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Khan

M Raza and H Khan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Q Zabiullah played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

F Nazir

F Nazir and H Khogiyani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Safi is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Ahmadzai

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Ahmadzai and T Thanabalasingham. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Rahmani is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SGCC vs ZNCC match captain and vice-captain choices

F Nazir

F Nazir will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 975 points in the last 10 matches.

S Muhammad

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Muhammad the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 722 points in the last 10 matches.

5 Must-Picks for SGCC vs ZNCC, Eliminator

H Ahmed

S Muhammad

H Khogiyani

M Ahmadzai

F Nazir

St Gallen CC vs Zurich Nomads CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

St Gallen CC vs Zurich Nomads CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Muhammad, H Ahmed

Batters: H Khan, M Raza

All-rounders: F Nazir, H Khogiyani, S Safi

Bowlers: T Thanabalasingham, M Ahmadzai, A Ahmad, A Rahmani

St Gallen CC vs Zurich Nomads CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Muhammad, H Ahmed

Batters: H Khan, M Raza

All-rounders: F Nazir, H Khogiyani, S Safi, A Nazir

Bowlers: M Ahmadzai, A Ahmad, A Rahmani