SGD vs SAC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League, Match 12

Sona Gold & Diamonds (SGD) will be up against Syed Agha CC (SAC) in the 12th match of the CBFS T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday, November 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SGD vs SAC Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Sona Gold & Diamonds started their campaign with an 84-run loss at the hands of Karwan CC. Syed Agha CC, meanwhile, have played two matches, winning and losing one apiece. They beat Syed Agha CC by 17 runs before losing to Interglobe Marine.

SGD vs SAC Match Details, CBFS T10 League

The 12th match of the CBFS T10 League will be played on November 24 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST.

SGD vs SAC, CBFS T10 League, Match 12

Date and Time: 24th November 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SGD vs SAC Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has favored the batters in this format. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, allowing the batters to play shots on the up. The shorter boundaries will also keep the bowlers worried.

Last 5 matches (CBFS T10 League)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average first-innings score: 137.5

Average second-innings score: 87

SGD vs SAC Form Guide (CBFS T10 League)

Sona Gold & Diamonds: L

Syed Agha CC: L-W

SGD vs SAC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sona Gold & Diamonds injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Sona Gold & Diamonds Probable Playing 11

Ali Imran Zaidi, Aqeel Siddiqui, Haseeb Jameel, Aditya Singh-I (wk), Arfinn Jabbar, Zeeshan Mushtaq, Muhammad Raza-I, Nasir Ali, Nav Bose, Muneeb Baig, and Umar Zaman-I.

Syed Agha CC injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Syed Agha CC Probable Playing 11

Ahmed Khaliq (wk), Hassan Eisakhel, Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Zainullah, Ansar Khan, Niaz Khan-I, Waqarullah Ishaq, Harsh Desai, Faisal Altaf, Unaib Rehman, Irfan Yousufzai.

SGD vs SAC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Khaliq (2 matches, 39 runs, Strike Rate: 243.75)

A Khaiq could be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your SGD vs SAC Dream11 fantasy side. He has amassed 39 runs in two matches at a wonderful strike rate of over 243.

Top Batter pick

N Khan (2 matches, 19 runs and 1 wicket)

N Khan has been in good form in the CBFS T10 League. He has scored 19 runs and also picked up a wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

F Altaf (2 matches, 10 runs and 1 wicket)

F Altaf could prove to be an instrumental all-rounder, having scored 10 runs and claimed a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

U Rehman (2 matches, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 7.33)

U Rehman has taken one wicket in two games at a wonderful economy rate of 7.33.

SGD vs SAC match captain and vice-captain choices

H Desai

H Desai is an experienced campaigner who could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your SGD vs SAC Dream11 fantasy team. He is the leading wicket-taker for his side with four scalps.

N Muslimyar

N Muslimyar is Syed Agha CC's top run-scorer with 43 runs at a strike rate of 172.00 in two games.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SGD vs SAC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points H Desai 10 runs and 4 wickets 143 points A Khaliq 39 runs 78 points N Muslimyar 19 runs and 1 wicket 72 points U Rehman 1 wicket 64 points

SGD vs SAC match expert tips

H Desai has been in top form with the ball and could prove to be an important player for your SGD vs SAC Dream11 fantasy team.

SGD vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head League

SGD vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 12, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Khaliq, A Jabbar

Batters: N Muslimyar (vc), N Khan, Zainullah

All-rounders: H Desai (c), F Altaf

Bowlers: U Rehman, F Abubaker, N Bose, N Ali

SGD vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

SGD vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 12, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: A Jabbar, A Khan

Batters: N Muslimyar, N Khan (vc), Zainullah

All-rounders: H Desai, F Altaf

Bowlers: U Rehman (c), F Abubaker, N Bose, N Ali

