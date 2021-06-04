SGH vs KHTC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kiel Match - Jun 04, 2021

SG Hameln will lock horns with 1.Kieler HTC in the 18th match of the ECS T10 Kiel at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Friday.

SG Hameln have won three out of their five ECS T10 Kiel matches and are currently third in the Group A points table. They will head into the encounter on the back of a seven-run victory over Moorburger TSV. Thusitha Ratnayake and co. are on a three-game winning streak and will be hoping to pick up wins from all three of their games today.

1.Kieler HTC, on the other hand, have managed to pick up four wins from their six ECS T10 Kiel matches and are placed just below their opponents in the points table. They lost to MTV Stallions by five wickets in their last outing.

The reverse ECS T10 Kiel fixture saw SG Hameln register an eight-wicket victory over 1.Kieler HTC.

Squads to choose from

SG Hameln

Thusitha Ratnayake (C), Akila Rajapakshe, Anas Altaf, Ankit Tomar, Atta Rahman, Aziz Bhatti, Chamila Bandara, Hamza Mahmood, Indika Gunasekara, Mudassar Iqbal, Muneeb Mohammad, Naseem Aqib, Nekmal Khagsar, Rizwan Babar, Romal Barakzai, Safi Rahman, Saran Kannan and Zarif Gul Mumand (WK).

1.Kieler HTC

Sadeequllah Shinwari, Abdul Mateen Faizi, Adnan Nooruddin (WK), Abdulrahman Naimzai, Adil Safder, Akbar Piekuszewski, Atif Latif, Azeem Azam (C), Bilal Safi, Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Danish Zahid, Delawer Omari, Madura Ambagahage, Muneeb Arif, Muqurrab Zaidi, Naqibulah Mulakhil, Ramez Sarway, Saqib Jan, Sardali Nasiri, Shafiullah Rasooli, Shehzad Abbas, Shiraz Shah, Vihang Saoji, Yousuf Ali Khan, Zia Ziaudin and Moiz Asif.

Probable Playing XIs

SG Hameln

Thusitha Ratnayake (C), Akila Rajapakshe, Ankit Tomar, Anas Altaf, Aziz Bhatti, Chamila Bandara, Mudassar Iqbal, Rizwan Babar, Romal Barakzai, Safi Rahman, Zarif Gul Mumand (WK).

1.Kieler HTC

Azeem Azam (C), Abdul Mateen Faizi, Adil Safder, Adnan Nooruddin (WK), Atif Latif, Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Danish Zahid, Madura Ambagahage, Naqibulah Mulakhil, Sadeeq Shinwari, Shiraz Shah.

Match Details

Match: SG Hameln vs 1.Kieler HTC, Match 18, ECS T10 Kiel

Date & Time: 4th June 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kiel Cricket Ground is a balanced one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 80 runs. The pacers are expected to procure some swing early on with the new ball. The teams batting first have won the majority of the games played on this ground.

ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SGH vs KHTC)

SGH vs KHTC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Kiel

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Akila Rajapakshe, Sadeeq Shinwari, Naqibulah Mulakhil, Safi Rahman Madura Ambagahage, Rizwan Babar, Romal Barakzai, Adil Safder, Danish Zahid, Mudassar Iqbal.

Captain: Rizwan Babar. Vice-captain: Madura Ambagahage.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Thusitha Ratnayake, Sadeeq Shinwari, Naqibulah Mulakhil, Safi Rahman Madura Ambagahage, Rizwan Babar, Romal Barakzai, Adil Safder, Danish Zahid, Mudassar Iqbal.

Captain: Rizwan Babar. Vice-captain: Chaitanya Pagadapoola.

Edited by Samya Majumdar