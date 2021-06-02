SGH vs MTSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Kiel Match - June 3rd, 2021

SG Hameln will take on Moorburger TSV in the 15th match of the ECS T10 Kiel on Thursday.

SG Hameln had a poor start to their ECS T10 Kiel campaign, losing their first two matches against MTV Stallions. However, they bounced back strongly in their third game, beating 1. Kieler HTC by eight wickets.

Moorburger TSV have also had an uninspiring start to their ECS T10 Kiel campaign, winning just one of their first four matches. Their sole victory came against First Contact.

Squads to choose from:

SG Hameln

Thusitha Ratnayake (c), Akila Rajapakshe, Anas Altaf, Ankit Tomar, Atta Rahman, Aziz Bhatti, Chamila Bandara, Hamza Mahmood, Indika Gunasekara, Mudassar Iqbal, Muneeb Mohammad, Naseem Aqib, Nekmal Khagsar, Rizwan Babar, Romal Barakzai, Safi Rahman, Saran Kannan, Zarif Gul Mumand

Moorburger TSV

Anthony Kishore, Ashwarya Kumar, Hafiz Hassan, Hari Mahadevan, Karthik Chandregowda, Shreyas Datta, Someshwara Ravi, Aditya Mulay, Imran Tariq, Shardul Joshi, Vignesh Sridhar, Aditya Gopinath, Arun Prakash, Azizgul Khalil, Faizan Farooq, Harish Chidanandappa, Joyson Rexraj, Samjit Chandran, Abhishek Chandrashekar, Deepak Prakash, Imran Khan, Sachin Tawde.

Predicted Playing XIs

SG Hameln

Rahaman Safi, Saran Revanath, Mudassar Iqbal, Thusitha Ratnayake (c & wk), Zarif Gul Mumand, Ankit Kumar, Atta Rahman, Muneeb Mohamad, Romal Barakzai, Saran Kannan, Ankit Tomar

Moorburger TSV

Aditya Gopinath, Azizgul Khalil, Arun Prakash, Deepak Prakash, Faizan Farooq, Harish Chidanandappa, Imran Tariq, Sachin Tawde (c) (wk), Samjit Chandran, Shardul Joshi, Shreyas Dutta

Match Details

Match: SG Hameln vs Moorburger TSV, 15th Match

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel

Date and Time: 3rd June, 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Kiel Cricket Ground favors the batsmen, with the average first innings score at the venue being 83 runs. The teams batting first have had more success in the last five ECS T10 Kiel games played on this ground.

ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SGH vs MTSV

SGH vs MTSV Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Kiel

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Prakash, A Rajapakshe, H Chidanandappa, S Rahman, A Kishore, A Gopinath, R Babar, R Barakzai, A Mulay, A Khalil, M Iqbal

Captain: A Gopinath, Vice-Captain: R Babar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Rajapakshe, H Chidanandappa, S Rahman, A Kishore, A Gopinath, R Babar, R Barakzai, S Chandran, A Mulay, A Khalil, M Iqbal

Captain: A Mulay, Vice-Captain: R Barakzai

Edited by Samya Majumdar