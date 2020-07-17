SGH vs SVW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Frankfurt Match - July 18th, 2020

As the race for the knockout spots intensifies, SG Hainhausen 1886 takes on SV Wiesbaden 1889 in Match 5 of the ECS T10 Frankfurt League 2020.

SG Hainhausen, who are already scheduled to play another game against FCA04 Darmstadt, are undoubtedly one of the teams to beat in this competition. However, they come across a strong SV Wiesbaden side boasting of a well-rounded bowling unit. While Hainhausen will count themselves as the favourites, Wiesbaden should give them a tough fight and could possibly pull off an upset as well.

Nevertheless, this game promises to be an exciting clash with a place in the semi-finals beckoning for both sides.

Squads to choose from

SV Wiesbaden 1889

Shahn Agha, Malik Zadran, Mohammad Rahimi, Amin Khan, Ibrahim Zadran Jr, Khalid Khan Zadran, Jawed Khan, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Enamullah Zadran, Nasrullah Zadran, Abdullah Zadran and Momin Zadran.

SG Hainhausen 1886

Muneeb Mubashir, Muneeb Ahmad, Ali Raza Virk, Rafeh Ahmed, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Waqar Ahmad Rana, Shah Wali Zadran, Asad Mansoor Malik, Tahir Ahmad-Adil, Yasir Ahmed, Nasir Ahmed, Noman Ahmed Raja, Haroon Malik, Ali Imran, Atta-ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Asif Wasim, Akakhel Tariq Jan, Naeem Ahmad, Qasrani Imran Ahmad and Asrar Ahmad.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

SV Wiesbaden 1889

K Khan Zadran, S Agha, M Rahimi, M Zadran, J Khan, E Zadran, A Zadran, F Khan Nasseri, A Khan and M Zadran

SG Hainhausen 1886

M Mubashir, T Ahmad-Adil, Y Ahmed, B Ahmad, N Ahmad Raja, A Raza Virk, K Ahmed, N Ahmad, A Imran, Atta-ul Quddoos and W Ahmad Rana.

Match Details

Match: SV Wiesbaden 1899 vs SG Hainhausen 1886

Date: 18th July 2020, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt Cricket Club

Pitch Report

A competitive pitch awaits the two sides in Frankfurt with something in it for both the batsmen and bowlers. While the shorter boundaries play into the batsmen's hands, they should be wary of variable bounce and some movement early on with the new ball. Both teams would want to bat first with the conditions not expected to change much during the twenty overs.

ECS T10 Frankfurt Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SGH vs SVW Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mubashir, A Raza Virk, Malik Zadran, W Ahmad Rana, F Khan, K Khan Zadran, N Ahmad, T Ahmad-Adil, A Imran, E Zadran and Momin Zadran

Captain: T Ahmad-Adil, Vice-Captain: K Khan Zadran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Mubashir, A Raza Virk, Malik Zadran, W Ahmad Rana, F Khan, K Khan Zadran, N Ahmad, Y Ahmed, A Imran, E Zadran and A Quddoos

Captain: K Khan Zadran, Vice-Captain: M Mubashir