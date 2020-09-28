SGH vs TCP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Frankfurt Match - Sept 28th, 2020

Match 2 of the ECS T10 Frankfurt League pits SG Hainhausen 1886 against TSV Cricket Pfungstadt at the Frankfurt Oval.

SG Hainhausen have a lot of expectations coming into this tournament. For starters, they would be looking to go the distance this time after faltering in the semi-final stage in the previous ECS tournament in Frankfurt. However, they encounter a tough, youthful outfit in TSV Cricket Pfungstadt.

TSV will look to get one over SG Hainhausen, who hold the edge going into this match. Although Hainhausen's bowling attack should prove to be a handful for them, TSV cannot be ruled out in what should be a high-scoring encounter on Monday.

Squads to choose from

SG Hainhausen 1886

Akakhel Tariq Jan, Asrar Ahmad, Ali Imran, Ahmad Adil, Muneeb Mubashir, Muneeb Ahmad, Ali Raza Virk, Rafeh Ahmad, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Waqar Ahmad Rana, Shah Wali Zadran, Asad Manzoor Malik, Tahir Yasir Ahmed, Nasir Ahmad, Noman Ahmed Raja, Haroon Malik, Atta ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Asif Wasim, Naeem Ahmad and Qasrani Imran Ahmad.

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt

Zeshan Atif, Muhammad Habib, Farrakh Shehzad Joyia, Khalid Mahmood Babar, Arsalan Javad, Suleman Ahmad, Samar Ahmad Khan, Zeeshan Nasar, Akmal Ahmad, Barkat Ali, Qasair Ilyas, Tousif Ahmed, Ata-Ul-Kareem Pasha, Zeeshan Ali, Nasir Ahmad, Zulfiqar Zafar Ahmad.

Predicted Playing 11

SG Hainhausen 1886

M Mubashir, T Adil, N Ahmad, R Ahmad, N Raja, A Virk, K Ahmad, A Imran, A Jan, Y Ahmed and A Ahmad

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt

Z Atif, M Habib, F Joyia, K Babar, A Javed, Z Nasar, A Ahmad, B Ali, T Ahmed, A Pasha and Z Ahmad

Match Details

Match: SG Hainhausen 1886 vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt

Date: 28th September 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt

Pitch Report

The Frankfurt Oval is usually a high scoring venue owing to the shorter square boundaries, much to the despair of the bowlers. However, they should get some swing with the new ball, and changes of pace will be their main weapon.

There isn't much on offer for the spinners, which might entice the batsmen into going after them in the middle overs. With good batting conditions awaiting them, both teams would look to bat first with 100 being par on this surface

ECS T10 Frankfurt Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SGH vs TCP Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mubashir, T Adil, R Ahmad, M Habib, F Joyia, A Virk, N Ahmad, Z Nasar, A Jan, T Ahmed and A Pasha

Captain: M Habib, Vice-Captain: R Ahmad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Mubashir, T Adil, R Ahmad, M Habib, F Joyia, A Virk, N Ahmad, N Raja, A Jan, T Ahmed and A Imran

Captain: M Habib, Vice-Captain: M Mubashir