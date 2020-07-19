SGH vs TUH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Frankfurt Match - July 19th, 2020

ECS T10 Frankfurt action continues as SG Hainhausen take on Turk FC Hattersheim am Main in the second semi-final on Sunday.

After a tough loss to Darmstadt in their opening encounter, Hainhausen came back strong with a thumping win over Wiesbaden, which ultimately proved pivotal as they finished group winners.

Their opponents, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main, finished second in their group following a close win against the home side, Frankfurt Cricket Club. Although they have momentum on their side, it will be tough going for Turk given Hainhausen's superior quality in all three departments.

However, the nature of the T10 format could act as a leveller of sorts with both sides having a fair chance of making it to the final, to be held later in the day.

Squads to choose from

SG Hainhausen 1886

Akakhel Tariq jan, Asrar Ahmad, Ali Imran, Ahmad Adil, Muneeb Mubashir, Muneeb Ahmad, Ali Raza Virk, Rafeh Ahmad, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Waqar Ahmad Rana, Shah Wali Zadran, Asad Manzoor Malik, Tahir Yasir Ahmed, Nasir Ahmad, Noman Ahmed Raja, Haroon Malik, Atta ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Asif Wasim, Naeem Ahmad and Qasrani Imran Ahmad.

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main

Abdul Hamid Bhatti, Anees Ur Rehman Bhatti, Javeed Butt, Shehid Ahmed, Abdul Salam Bhatti, Atta Ul Mannan Butt, Umair Khalid, Saad Latif Ahmad, Zohaib Qamar, Nawabzad Mohamed Ameer Bin Jung, Amir Waheed, Inaam Ullah, Fazal Bashir, Alaam Noor Zadran, Naser Mahmod Khan, Yousaf Ramzan Butt, Yasir Mehmood Shelkh, Mahid Butt, Tahir Ahmed, Rana Rizwan Ahmad and Hasher Rehma Bhatti.

Predicted Playing XIs

SG Hainhausen 1886

M Mubashir, T Ahmad-Adil, R Ahmad, N Ahmad, A Imran, A Raza Virk, Y Ahmed, S Wali Zadran, K Ahmad, N Ahmed Raja and M Ahmad.

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main

Y Ramzan-Butt, S Ahmed, I Ullah, F Bashir, A Hamid, Z Qamar, N Mahmod, A Waheed, Y Mehmood, A Noor and M Butt

Match Details

Match: SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main

Date: 19th July 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt Cricket Club

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected on Sunday with the ball coming nicely on to the bat. While the pacers will get some swing early on, the spinners might struggle with a lack of turn off the pitch. Both teams will look to bat first in this high-octane encounter, with 100 representing a par score.

ECS T10 Frankfurt League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SGH vs TUH Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mubashir, R Ahmed, F Bashir, Y Ramzan-Butt, T Ahmad-Adil, A Raza Virk, A Noor-Zadran, N Mahmod, Y Ahmed, A Imran and K Ahmad

Captain: M Mubashir, Vice-Captain: F Bashir

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ahmed, R Ahmed, F Bashir, Y Ramzan-Butt, T Ahmad-Adil, A Raza Virk, I Ullah, N Mahmod, Y Ahmed, A Imran and K Ahmad

Captain: F Bashir, Vice-Captain: T Ahmad-Adil