SH vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash, Match 7

Southern Hitters (SH) will take on Central Smashers (CS) in the seventh match of the MCA T10 Bash at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

The Southern Hitters are currently third in the MCA T10 Bash points table, with their first two MCA T10 Bash matches being abandoned due to rain. Central Smashers, on the other hand, have won one out of their two MCA T10 Bash matches and are currently placed just above their opponents in the standings. Their last match against Tamco Warriors was also abandoned due to rain.

SH vs CS Probable Playing 11 Today

SH XI

Syed Aziz (C), Dhivendran Mogan, Ainool Hafizs (WK), Anwar Rahman, Arief Yusof, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Luqman, Muhammad Khairullah, Sidharth Karthik Rajaratham, Nazril Rahman, Kevin Perera.

CS XI

Ahmad Faiz (C), Ahmad Zubaidi, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (WK), Ajeb Khan, Azwar Ahmad Tajri, Ahmad Akmal, Muhammad Wafiq, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim, Saifullah Malik, Muhammad Afif Harith.

Match Details

SH vs CS, Match 7, MCA T10 Bash

Date and Time: 18th December 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval has favored the batters, the pacers will also get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 111 runs.

Today’s SH vs CS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ainool Hafizs: Hafizs is a top-quality wicketkeeper-batter who can single-handedly win games for his side. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Batters

Ahmad Faiz: Faiz batted pretty well in the last match against SFI Panters Euro, scoring 37 runs at a strike rate of 176.19. He is a quality batter who could play a big knock today.

Dhivendran Mogan: Mogan failed to perform with the bat in the only MCA T10 Bash match he played this season. He is a quality player who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Fitri Sham: Sham is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has scored five runs and also picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 in two matches.

Syed Aziz: Aziz impressed everyone with his all-round performance in the first match against SFI Panters Euro, scoring 18 runs and picking up a wicket. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ajeb Khan: Khan scored 39 runs at a strike rate of close to 140 and also scalped a wicket in the only MCA T10 Bash he played this season.

Muhammad Wafiq: In the first match against SFI Panters Euro, Wafiq picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 10.00. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in SH vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Fitri Sham (CS) - 106 points

Ajeb Khan (CS) - 91 points

Lokman Nur Hakim (CS) - 68 points

Syed Aziz (SH) - 67 points

Ahmad Faiz (CS) - 59 points

Important Stats for SH vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Ajeb Khan: 39 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 139.29 and ER - 12.00

Fitri Sham: 5 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 100.00 and ER - 6.00

Syed Aziz: 18 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 163.64 and ER - 6.00

Ahmad Faiz: 37 runs in 1 match; SR - 176.19

Nazril Rahman: 30 runs in 1 match; SR - 142.86

SH vs CS Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T10 Bash)

SH vs CS Dream11 Prediction - MCA T10 Bash

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ainool Hafizs, Ahmad Faiz, Saifullah Malik, Dhivendran Mogan, Nazril Rahman, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim, Syed Aziz, Muhammad Wafiq, Anwar Rahman, Ajeb Khan.

Captain: Syed Aziz. Vice-captain: Fitri Sham.

SH vs CS Dream11 Prediction - MCA T10 Bash

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ainool Hafizs, Ahmad Faiz, Dhivendran Mogan, Ahmad Zubaidi, Nazril Rahman, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim, Syed Aziz, Anwar Rahman, Ajeb Khan, Muhammad Luqman.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Fitri Sham. Vice-captain: Syed Aziz.

Edited by Samya Majumdar