SH vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash 2021 Match

The last round of the MCA T10 Bash 2021 league phase has the Southern Hitters (SH) taking on Central Smashers (CS) at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The Central Smashers are the team to beat in the MCA T10 Bash 2021 at the moment with two wins in three games. Their star-studded line-up has often come up trumps in crunch situations, holding them in high regard. However, they face a strong Southern Hitters side who come into the game on the back of a big win over Tamco Warriors. Both teams look evenly-matched on paper and given the implications of a win in this fixture, a cracking game beckons at the Kinrara Oval.

SH vs CS Probable Playing 11 Today

SH XI

S Aziz (c), N Rahman, A Hafizs, M Syahadat Ramil, S Sathish, D Mogan, A Rahman, A Yusof, M Irfan, S Rajaratham and K Perera

CS XI

A Zubaidi, A Hazalan (wk), A Faiz (c), A Khan, A Tajri, M Zazmie, A Akmal, M Wafiq, F Sham, L Hakim and S Fetri

Match Details

SH vs CS, MCA T10 Bash 2021

Date and Time: 23rd December 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinarara Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch is a good one to bat on with little help on offer for the bowlers. Although the new ball should do a bit, the batters will look to go on the attack from ball one. The dimensions of the ground go against the bowlers, who will look to take the pace off towards the backend of the innings. 100 should be par at the venue, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s SH vs CS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ainool Hafiz: Ainool Hafiz is one of the more experienced players in the competition with his batting ability being highly valued. In addition to his knack for scoring quick runs in the middle overs, Hafiz adds value with his keeping as well, making him a good addition to your SH vs CS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Ahmad Faiz: Ahmad Faiz has blown hot and cold in this tournament, but has come up with the goods at times of need. With Faiz likely to bat in the top order today, he should get some runs and add value to your fantasy team.

All-rounder

Syed Aziz: Syed Aziz is one of the most accomplished players in the league with the Malaysian international in decent form as well coming into the game. Aziz holds the key with both bat and ball for the Hitters and should prove to be a fine addition to your SH vs CS Dream11 fantasy team if picked.

Bowler

Ajeb Khan: Ajeb Khan had a fine outing in his previous game, picking up a few wickets and also finishing the game with the bat. He has been a fine addition to the Smashers set-up and should find a place in most SH vs CS Dream11 fantasy teams.

Top 3 best players to pick in SH vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Ajeb Khan (CS)

Fitri Sham (CS)

Syed Aziz (SH)

Important stats for SH vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Syed Aziz - 2-0-9-0 and 27(16) in previous game

Nazril Rahman - 37(23) in previous game

Ahmad Zubaidi - 49(29) in previous game

SH vs CS Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T10 Bash 2021)

SH vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Hafiz, A Faiz, D Mogan, N Zazmie, S Sathish, F Sham, N Rahman, S Aziz, A Khan, M Zarbani and A Rahman

Captain: F Sham. Vice-captain: S Aziz.

SH vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Hafiz, A Faiz, S Karthik, N Zazmie, S Sathish, F Sham, N Rahman, S Aziz, A Khan, M Zarbani and A Akmal Alif

Captain: S Aziz. Vice-captain: A Khan

Edited by Samya Majumdar