SH vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021, Match 17

Southern Hitters will take on Central Smashers in the 17th match of the MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021. The fixture will take place at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Southern Hitters arrive into this match after thrashing Tamco Warriors in the last game. They chased down the target of 102 runs set by Tamco Warriors within 10 overs and they currently occupy the second position in the league with four points. Central Smashers, meanwhile, had their previous game against KL Stars called off because of rain.

SH vs CS Probable Playing 11 Today

SH XI

Syed Aziz (c), Nazril Rahman, Ainool Hafiz, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Dhivendran Mogan, Shankar Sathish, Kevin Perera (wk), Anwar Rahman, Arief Yusof, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Sidharth Karthik

CS XI

Ahmad Zubaidi, Ajeb Khan, Ahmad Faiz (c), Fitri Sham, Ammar Hazalan (wk), Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Saifullah Malik, Norwira Zazmie, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zianal, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Harinderjit Singh Sekhon

Match Details

SH vs CS, MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021, Match 17

Date and Time: 23rd December, 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The surface is pretty well-balanced and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. Batting first will be a good option on this wicket.

Today’s SH vs CS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Hazalan is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He can contribute with some important runs in the middle.

Batters

A Faiz is known for his patient and calculative approach. He likes to take some time in the middle before unleashing the big shots. He played some fabulous shots in the previous game against SFI Panthers Euro but was unfortunately, run out after scoring 37 runs.

All-rounders

F Sham is an incredible all-rounder who adds a lot of value to his side. Sham can contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He can prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

S Aziz is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He can fetch a lot of fantasy points. In the last game, Aziz added a quickfire 27 from 16 balls with the help of five fours.

Bowlers

A Khan is extremely competitive with the ball. He can also score crucial runs with the bat. He scored 39 runs from 28 deliveries in the last game.

Top 5 best players to pick in SH vs CS Dream11 prediction team

A Khan (CS) – 210 points

F Sham (CS) – 137 points

N Rahman (SH) – 127 points

S Aziz (SH) – 119 points

LNH Sahar (CS) – 103 points

Important stats for SH vs CS Dream11 prediction team

A Khan: 41 runs and 4 wickets

F Sham: 5 runs and 3 wickets

N Rahman: 67 runs and 1 wicket

S Aziz: 45 runs and 1 wicket

LNH Sahar: 3 wickets

SH vs CS Dream11 Prediction Today

SH vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Hazalan, A Faiz, Z Zulkifle, D Mogan, F Sham, N Rahman, S Aziz, LNH Sahar, A Khan, M Zarbani, A Rahman

Captain: F Sham, Vice-Captain: A Khan

SH vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Hazalan, K Perera, A Faiz, Z Zulkifle, D Mogan, F Sham, N Rahman, S Aziz, A Khan, M Zarbani, A Rahman

Captain: S Aziz, Vice-Captain: N Rahman

Edited by Diptanil Roy