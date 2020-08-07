Create
SH vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Malaysian T10 Bash Match - Aug 8th, 2020

Malaysian T10 Bash Dream11 Fantasy Tips
Malaysian T10 Bash Dream11 Fantasy Tips
Dwijesh Reddy
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 07 Aug 2020, 19:33 IST
Preview
Day 2 of the Malaysian T10 Bash kicks off with a blockbuster clash between Southern Hitters and Central Smashers at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Both teams began their campaigns with a dominant win, albeit in different circumstances. While Central Smashers chased down a target of 119 with ease against the Warriors, Southern Hitters overcame a late scare to beat the Strikers by eight runs.

Despite both teams having a win to their names, the Smashers are the undoubted favourites for this game, owing to their superior batting prowess.

However, they will be wary of the Hitters' bowling unit with the likes of Virandeep Singh and Gulraiz picking a few wickets on Friday.

With their unbeaten status and valuable momentum on the line, both teams would be eyeing a win in what promises to be a mouthwatering encounter.

Squads to choose from

Southern Hitters

Virandeep Singh (C), Haider Ali, Kevin Perera, Sulaiman Ali, Muhammad Gulraiz, Neville Liyanage, Rehan Mahmood, Ahmad Asby Tan Haris, Ainool Haqqiem, Aminuddin Ramli, Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Bhushan Save, Sachinu Hettige, Saifullah Malik, Syazrul Ezat Idrus and Vijay Unni Suresh Unni.

Central Smashers

Ahmad Faiz (C), Abdulla Shahid, Akbar Ali, Amir Khan Malik, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Norwira Zazmie, Pavandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider, Shankar Sathish, lezzat Daniel Fiqry, Janidu Himsara, Anwar Arudin, Suharril Fetri, Muhammad Syahadat Ramly, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna and Wan Amirul Zulkarnain.

Predicted Playing XIs

Southern Hitters

A Haqqiem, A Ramly, V Singh, S Idrus, B Save, M Amir, M Sulaiman, M Gulraiz, S Malik, V Unni and H Islam

Central Smashers

A Zuhdi, A Arudin, A Faiz, A Shahid, J Himsara, A Khan, S Sathish, M Idrees, P Singh, A Ali and A Khan

Match Details

Match: Southern Hitters vs Central Smashers

Date: 8th August 2020, at 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Oval is a good one to bat on with teams breaching the 100-run mark with relative ease on Friday. While there is some spin on offer for the spinners, the batsmen are expected to make good use of the batting-friendly conditions given the dimensions of the ground.

Both teams will look to bat first on this surface with the conditions unlikely to change much during the game.

Malaysian T10 Bash Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SH vs CS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Zuhdi, A Arudin, A Faiz, A Ramly, V Singh, A Khan, M Amir-Azam, M Sulaiman, P Singh, S Malik and V Unni

Captain: V Singh, Vice-Captain: A Arudin

Fantasy Suggestion #2:  A Haqqiem, A Arudin, A Faiz, S Idrus, V Singh, A Khan, M Amir-Azam, M Sulaiman, P Singh, S Malik and V Unni 

Captain: A Arudin, Vice-Captain: A Faiz

Published 07 Aug 2020, 19:33 IST
Malaysian T10 Bash 2020 Dream11 Prediction Cricket
